Autonomous Data Platform Market Is Likely To Show The Fastest CAGR Of 22.8% By 2030 | MAPR, Cloudera, AWS

Growing implementation of AI & machine learning to assist in decision-making processes to surge the expansion of North America autonomous data platform market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Autonomous Data Platform Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030,”

The global autonomous data platform market size was valued at $622 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,797 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8 % from 2020 to 2030.

Today, digital data production and collection are on an all-time high, with loads of data being recorded and exchanged every second of the day. Modern businesses are heavily reliant on this data as they may contain important information about their customers like their payment details, addresses, likes and dislikes, orders, and shopping lists, and others, which help businesses to profile their customers accordingly.

Compiling all this data at a larger scale requires enterprises to employ autonomous data platform solutions to collect, sort, store, and extract such data whenever it is needed. Traditional enterprise warehouses and on-premises data centers might take a significant amount of time analyzing, locating, and giving out said data right on command, but an artificial intelligence powered, and completely autonomous data platform can get through much faster and accurately, thus, increasing the efficiency, and overall speed of modern business enterprises.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Autonomous Data Platform Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Autonomous Data Platform Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Oracle Corporation

AWS

Teradata

IBM Corporation

MAPR

Cloudera

Qubole, Inc.

Ataccama, Gemini Data

Denodo and Many More

Region wise, the autonomous data platform market trends was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

According to CXOs of the major companies, the network security market is experiencing a rapid growth, owing to increasing adoption of private and hybrid cloud in modern business enterprises. As cloud application trends become more common in modern-day businesses, and enterprise data being primarily stored on hybrid and public clouds, autonomous data platforms are increasing their applications in such cloud-based businesses. Autonomous data platforms are offering ways to analyze, share, and combine crucial data more securely and with much more speed than traditional enterprise data warehouse solutions.

Increasing network dependence and network load during the pandemic also paved the way for further growth of the autonomous data platform trend during the period.

