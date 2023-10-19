UNSW Study Finds SAN-AIR Products Kill Covid But Don't Harm Human Cells

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr Mark Willcox, Professor and Research Director at the UNSW, SydneySYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the University of NSW conducted a study of SAN-AIR Oil's effect on SARS-CoV-2 cells and human cells. The study found the SAN-AIR oil killed the SARS-CoV-2 cells but did not affect the human cells in any way. We talked with Dr Mark Willcox , Professor and Research Director at the School of Optometry and Vision Science at the UNSW, Sydney, and asked him to give us more information about the study and its findings.Which part of the University of NSW organised these tests of the SAN-AIR oil on SARS-CoV-2 virus cells and on human cells and why?"The School of Optometry and Vision Science and the Kirby Institute at UNSW conducted an experiment in their microbiology labs - PC 2 and PC 3. At the School of Optometry and Vision Science we tested the effectiveness of SAN-AIR oil against mouse hepatitis virus (MHV-1), a surrogate of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study was carried out as part of an innovation connection grant, with the aim to demonstrate the efficacy of the oil against aerosolised viral cells. At the Kirby Institute, we tested SAN-AIR oil on SARS-CoV-2 cells," said Dr Willcox.What did you find when you tested the effect of SAN-AIR oil on SARS-CoV-2 virus cells?"On SARS-CoV-2, we found that the SAN AIR oil could completely inhibit the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells. There was also a 74% reduction of mouse hepatitis virus (MHV-1) - a surrogate of SARS-CoV-2 virus cells against SAN-AIR oil - compared to plain oil," said Dr Willcox.What did you find when you tested the effect of SAN-AIR oil when applied to human cells at 1:500 dilution?"We found no toxic effect of SAN-AIR oil when applied to human cells at this dilution," said Dr Willcox.Were you surprised at the results of these tests?"To some degree, no - as we had previously tested SAN-AIR gels and shown that these were also active against the coronavirus. We had also shown that these gels were very active against bacteria and fungi. But we were happy to confirm our data with the coronavirus surrogate MHV-1, showing that SAN-AIR oil was also very effective against 'real life' SARS-CoV-2," said Dr Willcox.A recent study by a French company called Groupe ICARE on the safety of SAN-AIR products concluded that these products don't have to be classified as a 'skin sensitizer' and that: 'No signal, word or hazard statement is required.' Would you agree with this?"Yes - I agree with this statement. We have not shown any significant toxicity of the oil on cells," said Dr Willcox.Is there anything else you'd like to say in regard to the SAN-AIR oil?"SAN-AIR oil is a remarkable product composed of natural essential oils known for their exceptional antimicrobial properties," said Dr Willcox.In these times following La Nina when so many people are finding mould in their homes, this UNSW study has shown that the Australian-developed product, SAN-AIR, is safe for human contact because it has no toxic effect on human cells.As the founder of SAN-AIR and developer of the products, Daniel Massaioli says:“SAN-AIR kills the SARS Covid 2 virus. The simple fact is that SAN-AIR is not a burn everything formulation. All the other products cause the organism to die violently, splitting open and releasing the actual toxins into the environment, so this is not a safe method."“But what I created will kill bacteria and mould spores but not harm human cells,” Mr Massaioli adds.“SAN-AIR actually neutralises the infected growth of mould and does this without any harm to human cells.”He explains his first and foremost principle for developing the SAN-AIR products was“... to design products which are SAFE.” He adds:“As a scientist, I wanted to solve problems with easy natural solutions, not the toxic solutions that were around then and now.”SAN-AIR products have now become very popularA French company – Groupe ICARE – conducted a similar study in 2022 which found that SAN-AIR products don't have to be classified as a 'skin sensitizer' and that: 'No signal, word or hazard statement is required.'The safety of the SAN-AIR products has helped them become very popular as the awareness of the importance of inhibiting mould growth in the home and the workplace has grown. During La Nina, there was even more rain and this raised humidity levels even further, causing a large number of people living on the Eastern seaboard of Australia to experience flooding events and ideal conditions for mould growth.This increase in mould growth led to much more awareness of the negative effect mould has on people's health and all of these factors have led to a strong demand for a safe product like SAN-AIR, which is still capable of eradicating and deterring mould.As a result, many people have found the SAN-AIR products and are now regularly using them to clean their homes and workplaces of mould – and deter future mould growth at the same time.

