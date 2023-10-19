Aspiring Entrepreneurs Invited To Learn How To Start A Franchise For Under $25,000 Out-Of-Pocket

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
How to Find & Fund a Franchise Business with Less Than $25k Out-of-Pocket
Local Business Expert to Host Workshop on Affordable Franchise Ownership Franchising allows you to own a business without having to build a brand from the ground up”
- Beau EcksteinUNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For those looking to start their own business but lacking substantial capital, a virtual workshop aims to show that franchising provides an affordable path to entrepreneurship.
Beau Eckstein, a veteran business consultant and coach, will host a workshop titled "How to Start a Franchise Business for Under $25,000 out-of-pocket " on November 7, 2023 on a Zoom webinar. Interested attendees will learn startup costs and financing options to open and operate a franchise with low out-of-pocket investment.
"Franchising allows you to own a business without having to build a brand from the ground up," said Eckstein. "With the right knowledge and preparation, you can become a franchisee even if you don't have access to traditional small business financing and resources."
The interactive workshop will cover:
.Benefits of franchising over independent startups
.Factors that influence costs like franchise fees and inventory
.Where to research low-investment franchise opportunities
.Financing tactics including SBA loans, 401(k) rollovers, and alternative funding options
.Advantages of working with a franchise advisor
Eckstein will provide real-world insights and actionable advice for assessing affordable franchise opportunities and securing startup funding. Attendees will leave prepared to take concrete next steps toward business ownership.
This online workshop is ideal for both prospective franchisees and existing franchise owners looking to expand. To register and reserve seating, visit
