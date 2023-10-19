Some 4,000 Km Of Power Grids Repaired In Kyiv Region Prior To Heating Season

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of preparations for the heating season, DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids has repaired about 4,000 kilometers of overhead power transmission lines and modernized 278 different voltage class objects.

The relevant statement was made by DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids Director General Vitalii Shaida at a press conference in Ukrinform.

“This year we have repaired about 4,000 kilometers of [overhead] power lines, 900 cable lines, and renovated 278 different voltage class objects,” Shaida told.

Additionally, power engineers cleared more than 3,000 kilometers of power transmission lines from bushes.

According to Shaida, 50% of emergency power outages occurred in the Kyiv region last year due to falling branches and trees. Another 20% of technical failures were caused by obsolete equipment, and 15% by the exhaustion of equipment life in view of power outage schedules.

In response to the war-time challenges, DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids re-structured the work of emergency repair crews, having assigned each of them to certain settlements. This measure helped to accelerate renovation works.

The company also set up the physical protection of transformer substations and developed power outage schedules to use them if necessary.

“Our network has been fully prepared for the heating season,” Shaida stressed.

In his words, DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids also stocked equipment reserves to carry out emergency repair works. The company invested about UAH 500 million in preparations for the heating season.

A reminder that DTEK Group invested UAH 20 billion in thermal power plant repairs and energy resource production efforts as part of preparations for the autumn and winter period.