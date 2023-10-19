Groundbreaking Report From Joylux Unveils The Enormous Effect Of Erectile Dysfunction On Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Joylux , a pioneer in intimate health solutions for menopausal women, is proud to introduce their inaugural report addressing the intimate health challenges faced by women navigating menopause. More than 30,000 peri and post-menopausal women contributed to this report, in addition to Joylux following 4,564 women over two years, making this one of the largest and most comprehensive datasets on intimate health and menopause to-date. The original press release was titled "Joylux Unveils the Enormous Effect of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM) on Women," but it was rejected, citing GSM as inappropriate. Our deliberate decision to substitute it with "Erectile Dysfunction (ED)" underscores the disparities in addressing men's intimate health concerns versus women's. The overall prevelance of erectile dysfunction in the US among men is only 18% (1), while over half of women will suffer with GSM during menopause (2). It is crucial that we openly discuss this issue, ensuring that both men and women understand the significant challenges it poses for women during this transformative time.While menopause is typically associated with hot flashes and mood swings, a significant yet often unaddressed aspect of menopause is Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), affecting more than 50% of women. GSM encompasses the deeply personal struggles women encounter with their vagina, vulva, and urinary tract, with the most problematic symptoms being vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse, and incontinence. Despite its prevalence, GSM remains an under-reported issue, as most women grapple with embarrassment or discomfort in seeking assistance, leading to most suffering in silence. Shockingly, over 70% of women do not discuss GSM with their partners, and 42% refrain from even sharing these issues with their physicians. Highlights of the report include the prevalence of GSM among peri/post-menopausal women; correlation among broad menopausal symptoms; the impact of GSM on anxiety and depression; and how lifestyle choices play a part in the severity of GSM.Colette Courtion, Founder and CEO at Joylux and co-author of the report, remarked, "World Menopause Day serves as a reminder that women should not endure the physical and emotional discomfort of menopause in silence. Our mission is to eradicate the stigma surrounding GSM and empower women to take charge of their intimate health during this transformative phase of life."Dr. Sarah de la Torre, Chief Medical Officer at Joylux and co-author adds,“Over my 20+ years as an Ob-Gyn, I've witnessed the prevalence of GSM among my patients, and it's disheartening to see how many were reluctant to discuss these issues even with me. It not only profoundly affects their intimate health, but their personal relationships and their mental state. It's crucial that women seek the support and care they deserve.”Joylux invites everyone to engage in this dialogue on World Menopause Day and to champion women's intimate health. By elevating awareness about GSM and the hurdles women confront during menopause, we can collectively tear down barriers and enhance the quality of life for women across the globe.For the full report and more information about Joylux and their endeavors to support women's intimate wellbeing during menopause, please visit Menopause Unmasked .Joylux is a global femtech company offering high-tech medical devices, digital tools and products that address intimate health concerns, such as incontinence, dryness, and sexual function, from motherhood to menopause. Our proprietary and award-winning products are sold in over 10 countries under the brands Joylux, vFit, vSculpt, Issviva Vaginal Rejuvenation Device by Joylux, HER Intimate Care, NeoHeat and Mommy Matters. Joylux aims to break the stigma surrounding the many intimate health challenges women face and to help women feel their best from motherhood to menopause.1. Johns Hopkins. February 1, 2007.2. Australian Family Physician. AFP > 2017 > July > Genitourinary syndrome of menopause. Volume 46, Issue 7, July 2017.

