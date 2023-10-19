Leo's Tree Service Flourishes With Tree Leads Today: The Secret To Remarkable Growth And Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LYNN, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leo's Tree Service, serving both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has experienced a remarkable surge in business and efficiency, thanks to their partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). TLT, a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, has been a key driver behind Leo's Tree Service's outstanding success.Founded and owned by Nery Romero, Leo's Tree Service is headquartered at 1 Cobb Lane, Lynn, MA 01904. The company offers its services in various towns across Massachusetts, including Weston, Newton, Chestnut Hill, Needham Heights, Lexington, Arlington, Burlington, and Concord in Middlesex County. Additionally, they serve the residents of Nashua in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire.Since partnering with TLT, Leo's Tree Service has witnessed a significant increase in sales and business activity, keeping Nery and his team continuously engaged with customers. The company's business has grown by approximately 80%, a remarkable achievement in just a short span.The increasing demand for their services has allowed Leo's Tree Service to invest in more equipment, including a bobcat and chipper. This investment has led to enhanced operational efficiency, enabling their 8-member crew to complete more jobs in a shorter time frame. This reflects the company's dedication to delivering top-quality tree care and removal services efficiently.Nery Romero explained the advantages of exclusive leads, saying, "I like it better than HomeAdvisor leads, even if I pay more per call because the competitors are fewer, and the chances to close a client are a lot higher than with other companies. It is more expensive, but it's worth it."Leo's Tree Service discovered TLT through a friend who had a connection with the company. With 13 years of experience in the tree service industry, they recognized the potential for growth and efficiency that TLT could offer.Geo-targeting has significantly improved their estimator's efficiency, as Nery commented, "The travel time is shorter, and the operation, in general, becomes more efficient by staying in a single city." This optimization allows them to plan their workdays more efficiently, attending multiple appointments in the same area and maximizing their team's productivity.Closely located jobs have also enhanced their business efficiency by reducing travel times, saving time, fuel, and allowing them to provide competitive pricing to customers. With faster job completion, they have managed to keep waiting lists shorter and deliver prompt services to their clients.Highlighting their preference for phone calls over form leads, Nery said, "When you speak to the customer, most of the time you can tell if it is someone who really wants a job done or they are just curious." Prioritizing clients who are genuinely interested and willing to book expedited appointments has proven to be a successful strategy.The collaboration between Leo's Tree Service and Tree Leads Today underscores the potential for exceptional growth and efficiency through strategic partnerships and a commitment to customer satisfaction.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

