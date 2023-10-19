Prime Minister Meets UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today HE Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverley, who is currently visiting the country.



The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.



During the interview, His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting of civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.



His Excellency stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors to ensure that relief and aid reach the Palestinians stranded in the bombing.