Qatar: Peaceful Resolution Of Armed Conflicts The Best Option To Maintain Global Peace, Security

New York: Qatar has affirmed that resolving armed conflicts through peaceful means is the best and most effective option for maintaining international peace and security, and ridding the world of conflicts that have long been exploited by terrorist groups to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Issa Abdullah Al Muhaiza, member Qatar's delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), before the First Committee, on the item "other weapons of mass destruction," at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Al Muhaiza said that the international community has adopted international instruments and binding resolutions on prohibiting the production, possession and use of weapons of mass destruction, in order to save humanity from the scourge of the use of these weapons, and to avoid the high price that millions of people have paid as a result of the indiscriminate use of these weapons, as a result of irresponsible decisions of some parties which does not care about its obligations under international law and respect for human dignity.

He said that despite the region's wealth and global energy sources, it suffers from unrest, conflicts, the presence of weapons of mass destruction, and a fertile environment for terrorist groups, pointing out that this adds a new and dangerous dimension if these groups possess or use these weapons.

Al Muhaiza renewed the State of Qatar's unlimited support for international cooperation in confronting this danger, and to do everything in its power to eliminate the use of weapons of mass destruction, in a way that contributes to reducing tension in this region and enhancing the establishment of security and peace in the world.

He stated that the State of Qatar continues its efforts to implement all its obligations as a party to international agreements in the field of disarmament, including the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, and Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, in addition to the related non-proliferation of nuclear weapons treaties.

Al Muhaiza stressed that the State of Qatar is working with its UNGA partners to support all concluded legal instruments and implement its obligations related to preventing the spread of chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons.

He noted that the great danger posed by the presence and use of weapons of mass destruction requires everyone to intensify efforts to get rid of them and ensure that they are not developed or threatened to use them.