US Navy Destroyer Intercepts Missiles And Drones Fired From Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. US Navy destroyer intercepts three missiles and several drones fired from Yemen, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said, Trend reports.

According to him, the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer intercepted three missiles and several drones that the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement could potentially attack targets in Israel.

Ryder noted that there were no casualties among American military personnel or civilians.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel,” Ryder said.