Russians Drop 10 Aerial Bombs On Beryslav, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army bombarded Kherson region from aviation, dropping 10 aerial bombs on Beryslav. Two people were injured.

"The Russian army bombarded Kherson region from aviation. The enemy dropped 10 aerial bombs on Beryslav. Two women were injured," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Telegram .

According to him, a 68-year-old woman received a mine blast injury, an open gunshot fracture, a brain injury and other injuries.

A 55-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with limb injuries and a mine blast injury.

Two more guided aerial bombs hit the village of Vesele. The consequences of this strike are being investigated, Prokudin added.