Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Security Guarantees With France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has started the first round of negotiations with France regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

“On the instructions of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the President's Office, the first round of negotiations with the French Republic on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as envisaged by the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, has begun today,” the President's Office informs .

As noted, the Ukrainian negotiating team was led by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

"It is difficult to overestimate the importance of bilateral security negotiations with France as a founding member of the European Union and NATO. We constantly feel France's support both in bringing Ukraine's victory closer and on the path of our country's European and Euro-Atlantic integration," Zhovkva emphasized.

France became the fifth G7 country after the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan with which Ukraine began bilateral negotiations.

It is underscored that the launch of bilateral talks with France deepens its continued support for Ukraine in the military, security, and economic spheres.

The parties agreed on a plan for further bilateral negotiations and a procedure for coordination of security guarantees issues for the near future.

As reported, 28 countries have already joined the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. With some of them, the negotiations on the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine have already begun.

