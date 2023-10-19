Russian Troops Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region five times.

"Five strikes were recorded today. The Russians fired two missiles at populated settlements of Dnipro district. A fire broke out in one of them due to the attack. Firefighters have already put the fire out. Fortunately, nobody was injured," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .

In addition, the Russians pummeled Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. The district center and Marhanets community were struck. Gymnasium, club and infrastructure object were damaged.

In total, 10 houses and five outbuildings, two cars, dozens of solar panels and power lines were damaged.

Photos: Serhiy Lysak / Facebook