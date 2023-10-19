Ukreximbank Generates UAH 3.6B In Profit Since Early 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine JSC (Ukreximbank) has generated UAH 3.6 billion in profit since the beginning of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the bank's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In September 2023, the bank's financial result came to UAH 522 million.

“57% of the operational result was interest revenues and 43% – non-interest revenues. Such structure of revenues proves that the bank's policy is considered and balanced,” the report states.

A reminder that, as of September 1, 2023, the corporate credit portfolio of Ukreximbank JSC reached more than UAH 74.2 billion. In the first half of 2023, the bank generated about UAH 2 billion in profit, which is twofold higher compared to the same period last year.