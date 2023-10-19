Investors Eye Returning To Turkiye: Meeting In Istanbul Discusses 200 Bln Dollars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the International
Private Capital Investment Conference held in Istanbul.
Delivering a speech at the conference the Vice President said
that more than 40 high-level fund representatives will be
represented in the Capital Investment Conference held in
Istanbul.
He noted that the total amount of funds represented by the
speakers is over 200 billion dollars. Investment strategies will be
discussed at the conference.
Regarding the Medium Term Program covering the period 2024-2026,
Yılmaz said that increasing social welfare, improving it in a
permanent way, and increasing social justice will be among our main
goals.
"We accompanied an important investment meeting. This was a
meeting hosted by GlobalTürk Kapital and organized with the
strategic partnership of the global private capital association,
whose members manage nearly 2 trillion dollars of assets in the
world. The conference of private equity investment funds investing
in Turkiye and its surroundings, supported by our Presidential
Investment Office. The 5th edition is being held today in
Istanbul,” Yılmaz said.
The Vice President pointed out that Investment strategies,
investment themes of today and the future, and how to attract more
investments will be discussed. Private credit and fintech tools
will be on the agenda again. He said that alternative financing
tools, especially alternative financing tools for companies that
have difficulty accessing credit, will be discussed, as well.
Investment opportunities in entrepreneurial technologies will be
discussed. He noted that companies' local and cross-border
purchasing strategies will be on the agenda. Opportunities to go
public on Borsa Istanbul will be another issue to be evaluated for
companies. As it is known, a favorable investment environment forms
the backbone of inclusive and sustainable growth.
"Turkiye, with its strategic location connecting three
continents, is increasingly coming to the fore in the search for
alternatives to the Asia-centered production network. Here we are
talking about a concrete indicator of this. As a matter of fact, I
would like to emphasize that we have attracted a large amount of
direct foreign capital in the last 20 years. 260 billion in the
last 20 years. The dollar has directly attracted international
capital to Turkiye. As of today, I would like to state that around
80 thousand international companies operate in our country. We
always underline that if a company comes and invests in our
country, brings technology to our country, provides employment, and
increases our exports and prosperity, we see it as our company. We
make all our companies compete under equal conditions, without any
discrimination between companies," he said.
Cevdet Yılmaz stressed that multinational companies' interest in
Turkiye will increase day by day in line with their strategies of
positioning in nearby regions, regionalization, and product
diversification. The Turkish durable and fast-growing economy,
policies that improve the business and investment environment,
qualified workforce pool, geostrategic location, and
infrastructure, and the increased flow of direct and long-term
capital to Turkiye, emerge as our important advantages.
“Here, of course, I would like to underline that the elimination
of political uncertainties with the elections we had in May, the
medium-term program we announced in the past period, and the 12th
election that we presented to our parliament. With the elimination
of policy uncertainties with the development plan, the main
framework of the investment environment in Turkiye has improved
greatly. In an environment where political uncertainties have
decreased, trust and stability have been strengthened, and policy
uncertainties have been eliminated with various documents and
renewed and updated policies, there will be many more long-term
investments in the coming period. We think that the resources will
come to Turkiye and invest. We are already seeing signs of this.
"This will continue to accelerate," he said.
Cevdet Yılmaz also added that the Turkish Medium Term Program
covering the 2024-2026 period includes the necessary steps to
improve the investment environment and increase predictability for
investors, and these steps will be implemented as soon as possible.
He said that it will continue on its way with structural reforms as
well as monetary policies and fiscal policies.
“In this sense, improving the business and investment
environment will constitute one of the main axes of our structural
reforms. Our aim is to create a Turkiye that produces more added
value by increasing the quality and diversity of investments. As we
walk step by step towards our goals in the Turkish century, we will
expand our country within the framework of the vision drawn by our
President to 2053 and beyond. We will continue our efforts to
attract more permanent capital from around the world. On the one
hand, we will gain a larger share of the world economy, and on the
other hand, we will build an economy that grows in an inclusive and
stable manner in an environment where inflation decreases. "And as
a result of all this, increasing social welfare, improving it in a
permanent way, and increasing social justice will be one of our
main goals," he said.
