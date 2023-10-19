HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter Summary



Net income of $1.5 million, down $0.3 million, from $1.8 million for third quarter of 2022

Diluted earnings per share of $0.34, down $0.08, from $0.42 for third quarter of 2022

Net interest income of $7.8 million, down $0.5 million, from $8.3 million for third quarter of 2022

Net interest margin of 2.81%, down 32 basis points, from 3.13% for third quarter of 2022 Net loans receivable of $851 million, up $24 million, from $827 million at June 30, 2023

Year to Date Summary

Net income of $4.6 million, down $1.0 million, from $5.6 million for first nine months of 2022

Diluted earnings per share of $1.04, down $0.23, from $1.27 for first nine months of 2022

Net interest income of $23.6 million, up $0.3 million, from $23.3 million for first nine months of 2022

Gain on sales of loans of $1.1 million, down $1.0 million, from $2.1 million for first nine months of 2022

Net interest margin of 2.93%, down 13 basis points, from 3.06% for first nine months of 2022 Net loans receivable of $851 million, up $74 million, from $777 million at December 31, 2022

Net Income Summary Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,498 1,831 $ 4,553 5,607 Diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.42 1.04 1.27 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.52 % 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.71 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.95 % 6.30 % 5.13 % 6.59 %

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.2 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million, compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.34, a decrease of $0.08 from diluted earnings per share of $0.42 for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the quarter was negatively impacted by a $0.5 million decrease in net interest income between the periods primarily because of a decrease in the net interest margin as a result of increased funding costs. Net income was also negatively impacted by $0.1 million increase in income tax expense because of a valuation reserve that was established on the deferred tax asset as a result of Wisconsin state tax law changes that were enacted during the quarter. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in the provision for loan losses between the periods.

President's Statement

“Maintaining our net interest margin is a challenge in the current rate environment,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN.“The migration of deposits from lower cost transaction accounts to higher rate certificates of deposit accounts combined with the increased use of wholesale funding during the quarter increased our costs of funds. We will continue to focus our efforts on growing our core deposit relationships in order to reduce the impact of these changes on our overall deposit costs in the future.”

Third Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 5.9%, compared to $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest income was $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.9 million, or 33.6%, from $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest income increased because of the $51.4 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods and also because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.15% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 89 basis points from 3.26% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 2.25% increase in the prime interest rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.4 million, or 995.3%, compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased primarily because of the increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. Interest expense also increased because of the $45.3 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 1.46% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 132 basis points from 0.14% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the average rate paid is primarily related to the change in the types of funding sources as more brokered deposits, certificates of deposit, and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were used in the third quarter of 2023 than in the third quarter of 2022. These funding sources generally have higher interest rates than traditional checking and money market accounts. The increase in market interest rates as a result of the 2.25% increase in the federal funds rate between the periods also contributed to higher funding costs in the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.81%, a decrease of 32 basis points, compared to 3.13% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily because the increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits exceeded the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods.

A summary of the Company's net interest margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

For the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 249,489 835 1.33 % $ 288,747 811 1.11 % Loans held for sale 3,409 56 6.57 1,806 26 5.72 Single family loans, net 254,391 2,637 4.11 187,340 1,646 3.49 Commercial loans, net 537,587 7,099 5.24 465,192 5,270 4.49 Consumer loans, net 45,929 757 6.54 43,403 531 4.86 Other 11,114 143 5.10 64,022 347 2.15 Total interest-earning assets 1,101,919 11,527 4.15 1,050,510 8,631 3.26 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts 164,191 280 0.68 159,854 46 0.11 Savings accounts 111,623 27 0.10 126,427 19 0.06 Money market accounts 277,255 1,383 1.98 294,763 207 0.28 Retail certificate accounts 102,894 745 2.87 68,217 64 0.37 Wholesale certificate accounts 95,031 1,179 4.92 5,138 4 0.30 Customer escrows 656 4 2.00 0 0 0.00 Advances and other borrowings 7,804 106 5.40 0 0 0.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 759,454 654,399 Non-interest checking 248,076 309,616 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 4,364 2,548 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,011,894 3,724 1.46 $ 966,563 340 0.14 Net interest income $ 7,803 $ 8,291 Net interest rate spread 2.69 % 3.12 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 3.13 %





For the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 259,050 2,430 1.25 % $ 294,394 2,415 1.10 % Loans held for sale 2,173 103 6.38 2,820 91 4.32 Single family loans, net 229,364 6,782 3.95 177,842 4,593 3.45 Commercial loans, net 529,523 20,136 5.08 458,017 15,229 4.45 Consumer loans, net 46,411 2,150 6.19 42,010 1,476 4.70 Other 9,531 336 4.71 44,950 449 1.34 Total interest-earning assets 1,076,052 31,937 3.97 1,020,033 24,253 3.18 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts 165,265 721 0.58 158,665 126 0.11 Savings accounts 115,974 82 0.09 123,896 54 0.06 Money market accounts 267,767 3,087 1.54 271,005 497 0.25 Retail certificate accounts 89,521 1,441 2.15 73,581 222 0.40 Wholesale certificate accounts 73,144 2,635 4.82 5,264 11 0.28 Customer escrows 3,908 59 2.00 0 0 0.00 Advances and other borrowings 7,838 318 5.42 656 5 1.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 723,417 633,067 Non-interest checking 260,615 303,365 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 3,284 2,511 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 987,316 8,343 1.13 $ 938,943 915 0.13 Net interest income $ 23,594 $ 23,338 Net interest rate spread 2.84 % 3.05 % Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.06 %

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses decreased primarily because of the decrease in loan growth that was experienced in the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. The provision for credit losses also includes an amount for unfunded commitments that decreased $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses is measured on a collective (pool) basis when similar risk characteristics exist. Loans that do not share risk characteristics are evaluated on an individual basis. Loans evaluated individually are not included in the collective evaluations. The collective reserve amount is assessed based on size and risk characteristics of the various portfolio segments, past loss history and other adjustments determined to have a potential impact on future credit losses. The collective reserve amount increased from June 30, 2023 primarily because of the loan growth that was experienced during the quarter. The Company's qualitative reserve amount also increased during the quarter as a result of the loan growth that was experienced and because of management's perception that forecasted economic conditions had slightly deteriorated during the quarter. Total non-performing assets were $ 1.1 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease is related to a commercial business loan that was reclassified to performing and a previously foreclosed single family property that was sold during the quarter.

A reconciliation of the Company's allowance for credit losses for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022(1) Balance at June 30, $ 11,517 9,644 Provision 444 579 Charge offs: Commercial real estate 0 (90 ) Consumer 0 (8 ) Recoveries 6 16 Balance at September 30, $ 11,967 10,141 Allocated to: Collective allowance $ 11,803 9,993 Individual allowance 164 148 $ 11,967 10,141

(1) The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under prior accounting standard.



The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank's portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters.

September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 Non-performing loans: Single family $ 638 $ 653 Consumer 408 407 Commercial business 35 471 Foreclosed and repossessed assets: Single family 0 220 Total non-performing assets $ 1,081 $ 1,751 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.09 % 0.16 % Total as a percentage of total loans receivable 0.13 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1,106.53 % 752.44 % Delinquency data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 3,088 $ 1,480 90+ days 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.36 % 0.18 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

The increase in delinquencies during the period is primarily related to a $1.3 million loan relationship in the agricultural industry.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.1 million, or 6.3%, from $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the income earned on the sales of uninsured investment products between the periods. Gain on sales of loans increased slightly primarily because of an increase in the single family loans that were sold between the periods. Fees and service charges increased slightly between the periods due primarily to an increase in the commitment fees earned on unused commercial lines of credit. Loan servicing fees decreased slightly due to a decrease in the aggregate balances of single family loans that were being serviced for others as more serviced loans were paid off than were added to the servicing portfolio between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.5%, from $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.1 million primarily because of annual salary increases and also because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the reduced commercial loan production between the periods. Data processing expense increased $0.1 million due to an increase in system processing charges between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased slightly between the periods primarily because of an increase in FDIC insurance expense due to an increase in assessment rates. These increases in non-interest expenses were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in professional services between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased slightly due primarily to a decrease in non-capitalized equipment costs between the periods.

Income tax expense was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.1 million from $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily because of a valuation allowance that was established on our deferred tax asset as a result of Wisconsin state tax law changes that were enacted during the period. This increase in income tax expense was partially offset by a decrease in pre-tax income between the periods.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.52%, compared to 0.67% for the same period of 2022. Return on average equity (annualized) was 4.95% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 6.30% for the same period in 2022. Book value per common share at September 30, 2023 was $22.68, compared to $20.02 at September 30, 2022.

Nine-Month Period Results

Net Income

Net income was $4.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 18.8%, compared to net income of $5.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 was $1.04, a decrease of $0.23 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.27 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net income between the periods was due primarily to a $1.0 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans because of a decrease in mortgage loan sales, a $0.9 million increase in compensation expense due primarily to annual salary increases, a $0.4 million increase in other expenses primarily because of an increase in FDIC insurance expense, and a $0.2 million increase in income tax expense primarily because of a valuation reserve that was established on the deferred tax asset as a result of Wisconsin state tax law changes that were enacted during the period. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in net interest income due to an increase in interest rates and the amount of average interest earning assets outstanding, a $0.3 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, and a $0.3 million decrease in professional expenses due to a decrease in legal fees.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $23.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1.10%, compared to $23.3 million for the same period of 2022. Interest income was $31.9 million for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $7.6 million, or 31.7%, from $24.3 million for the first nine months of 2022. Interest income increased because of the $56.0 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods and also because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.97% for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 79 basis points from 3.18% for the first nine months of 2022. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 2.25% increase in the prime interest rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $8.3 million for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $7.4 million, or 811.8%, compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2022. Interest expense increased primarily because of the increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. Interest expense also increased because of the $48.4 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 1.13% for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 100 basis points from 0.13% for the first nine months of 2022. The increase in the average rate paid is primarily related to the change in the types of funding sources used between the periods as more brokered deposits, certificates of deposits, and FHLB advances were used in the first nine months of 2023 than in the first nine months of 2022. These funding sources generally have interest rates that are higher than traditional checking and money market accounts. The increase in market interest rates as a result of the 2.25% increase in the federal funds rate between the periods also contributed to the higher funding costs in the first nine months of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2023 was 2.93%, a decrease of 13 basis points, compared to 3.06% for the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily because the increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits exceeded the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the increase in the prime rate between the periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $0.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to $0.9 million for the first nine months of 2022. The provision for credit losses decreased between the periods primarily because the impact on the provision of the additional loan growth that was experienced in the first nine months of 2023 was less than it was for the same period in 2022 under the prior accounting standard.

The allowance for credit losses is measured on a collective (pool) basis when similar risk characteristics exist. Loans that do not share risk characteristics are evaluated on an individual basis. Loans evaluated individually are not included in the collective evaluations. The collective reserve amount is assessed based on size and risk characteristics of the various portfolio segments, past loss history and other adjustments determined to have a potential impact on future credit losses. The collective reserve amount increased from December 31, 2022 primarily because of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update (ASU) 2016-13 on January 1, 2023 and also because of the loan growth that was experienced during the first nine months of 2023. The Company's qualitative reserve amount also increased during the first nine months of 2023 as a result of the loan growth that was experienced and because of management's perception that forecasted economic conditions had slightly deteriorated during the first nine months of 2023. Total non-performing assets were $1.1 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $1.9 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease is related to a commercial business loan that was reclassified to performing and a previously classified non-performing single family property that was foreclosed and sold during the first nine months of 2023.

A reconciliation of the Company's allowance for credit losses for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2023 and 2022 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Balance at January 1, $ 10,277 9,279 Adoption of Accounting Standard Update (ASU) 2016-13 1,070 0 Provision 612 941 Charge offs: Consumer (27 ) (24 ) Commercial real estate 0 (90 ) Recoveries 35 35 Balance at September 30, $ 11,967 10,141

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. The transition to this ASU resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to the allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million, an increase in deferred tax assets of $0.3 million, and a decrease to retained earnings of $0.8 million as of the adoption date. In addition, a liability of $0.1 million was established for projected future losses on unfunded commitments on outstanding lines of credit upon adoption. The projected liability for unfunded commitments decreased $0.1 million during the first nine months of 2023 and the provision for credit losses was decreased to reflect the change.



The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank's portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the most recently completed quarter and December 31, 2022.

September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Non-performing loans: Single family $ 638 $ 908 Consumer 408 441 Commercial business 35 529 Total non-performing assets $ 1,081 $ 1,878 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.09 % 0.17 % Total as a percentage of total loans receivable 0.13 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1,106.53 % 547.24 % Delinquency data: Delinquencies(1) 30+ days $ 3,088 $ 1,405 90+ days 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio(1) 30+ days 0.36 % 0.18 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % (1)Excludes non-accrual loans.

The increase in delinquencies during the period is primarily related to a $1.3 million loan relationship in the agricultural industry.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $6.1 million for the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 12.4%, from $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2022. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.0 million between the periods because of a decrease in single family loan sales due primarily to an increase in the amount of originated mortgage loans that were placed into the loan portfolio. The increase in mortgage loans that were placed into the portfolio was the result of a targeted effort to originate loans to our executive banking clients. Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the aggregate balances of single family loans that were being serviced for others. These decreases were partially offset by a $ 0.1 million increase in fees and service charges between the periods due primarily to an increase in the commitment fees earned on unused commercial lines of credit. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the gains realized on equity securities between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $22.4 million for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.8%, from $21.4 million for the first nine months of 2022. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.9 million primarily because of annual salary increases and also because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the reduced commercial loan production between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.4 million primarily because of an increase in FDIC insurance expense due to an increase in assessment rates between the periods. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in professional services expense between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled in the first quarter of 2022. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.1 million due primarily to a decrease in noncapitalized software costs between the periods.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of $0.2 million from $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in income tax expense is the result of a decrease in pre-tax income between the periods. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in income tax expense because of a valuation allowance that was established on the deferred tax asset as a result of Wisconsin state tax law changes that were enacted during the period.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the first nine months of 2023 was 0.55%, compared to 0.71% for the same period of 2022. Return on average equity (annualized) was 5.13% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 6.59% for the same period in 2022. Book value per common share at September 30, 2023 was $22.68, compared to $20.02 at September 30, 2022.

General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as“anticipate,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“future,”“may,”“project” and“will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to: enacted and expected changes to the federal funds rate and the resulting impacts on consumer deposits, loan originations, and related aspects of the Bank's business; the anticipated impacts of inflation and rising interest rates on the general economy, the Bank's clients, and the allowance for credit losses; anticipated future levels of the provision for credit losses; anticipated level of future asset growth; anticipated ability to maintain and grow core deposit relationships; anticipated impact of tax law changes on future taxable state income; anticipated level of future core deposit growth; and the payment of dividends by HMN.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by deterioration in economic conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in the event of non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company's loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, such as recent bank failures or concerns involving liquidity; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company's access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; the Company's ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company's assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,676 36,259 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $188,199 and $216,621) 163,849 192,688 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $55,632 and $55,698) 54,318 53,331 Total securities available for sale 218,167 246,019 Loans held for sale 1,898 1,314 Loans receivable, net 850,760 777,078 Accrued interest receivable 3,868 3,003 Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,780 2,986 Premises and equipment, net 16,128 16,492 Goodwill 802 802 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,067 3,902 Deferred tax asset, net 9,025 8,347 Total assets $ 1,154,171 1,096,202 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,043,588 981,926 Accrued interest payable 2,377 298 Customer escrows 4,649 10,122 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,787 6,520 Total liabilities 1,052,401 998,866 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Serial-preferred stock ($.01 par value): authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0 0 Common stock ($.01 par value): authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662 outstanding 4,487,362 and 4,480,976 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 41,127 41,013 Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 141,175 138,409 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,498 ) (19,761 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (918 ) (1,063 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,641,300 and 4,647,686 shares (61,207 ) (61,353 ) Total stockholders' equity 101,770 97,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,154,171 1,096,202





HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans receivable $ 10,549 7,473 29,171 21,389 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related 566 691 1,818 2,126 Other marketable 269 120 612 289 Other 143 347 336 449 Total interest income 11,527 8,631 31,937 24,253 Interest expense: Deposits 3,614 340 7,966 910 Customer escrows 4 0 59 0 Advances and other borrowings 106 0 318 5 Total interest expense 3,724 340 8,343 915 Net interest income 7,803 8,291 23,594 23,338 Provision for credit losses(1) 318 579 566 941 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,485 7,712 23,028 22,397 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 857 821 2,495 2,397 Loan servicing fees 390 406 1,181 1,188 Gain on sales of loans 463 414 1,092 2,096 Other 474 413 1,318 1,264 Total non-interest income 2,184 2,054 6,086 6,945 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,455 4,355 13,719 12,805 Occupancy and equipment 893 918 2,757 2,865 Data processing 566 513 1,616 1,443 Professional services 245 306 774 1,095 Other 1,122 1,082 3,565 3,201 Total non-interest expense 7,281 7,174 22,431 21,409 Income before income tax expense 2,388 2,592 6,683 7,933 Income tax expense 890 761 2,130 2,326 Net income 1,498 1,831 4,553 5,607 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,688 ) (7,189 ) 1,263 (23,458 ) Comprehensive income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (190 ) (5,358 ) 5,816 (17,851 ) Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 0.42 1.05 1.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 0.42 1.04 1.27

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.



HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 I. OPERATING DATA: Interest income $ 11,527 8,631 31,937 24,253 Interest expense 3,724 340 8,343 915 Net interest income 7,803 8,291 23,594 23,338 II. AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets(1) 1,139,750 1,088,301 1,113,180 1,058,020 Loans receivable, net 837,907 695,935 805,298 677,869 Securities available for sale(1) 249,489 288,747 259,050 294,394 Interest-earning assets(1) 1,101,919 1,050,510 1,076,052 1,020,033 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits 1,011,894 966,563 987,316 938,943 Equity(1) 120,006 115,183 118,690 113,783 III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS:(1) Return on average assets (annualized) 0.52 % 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.71 % Interest rate spread information: Average during period 2.69 3.12 2.84 3.05 End of period 2.75 3.27 2.75 3.27 Net interest margin 2.81 3.13 2.93 3.06 Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized) 2.53 2.62 2.69 2.71 Return on average common equity (annualized) 4.95 6.30 5.13 6.59 Efficiency 72.90 69.35 75.58 70.70 September 30, December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 2022 IV. EMPLOYEE DATA: Number of full time equivalent employees 159 165 168 V. ASSET QUALITY: Total non-performing assets $ 1,081 1,878 1,811 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Non-performing loans to total loans receivable 0.13 0.24 0.24 Allowance for credit losses(2) $ 11,967 10,277 10,141 Allowance for credit losses to total assets(2) 1.04 % 0.94 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable(2) 1.39 1.30 1.35 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans(2) 1,106.53 547.24 559.85 VI. BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE: Book value per common share $ 22.68 21.72 20.02 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 VII. CAPITAL RATIOS: Stockholders' equity to total assets, at end of period 8.82 % 8.88 % 8.56 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets(1) 10.66 10.73 10.75 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits(1) 108.99 108.65 108.64 Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.11 11.48 11.47 Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 8.93 9.14 8.95 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.11 11.48 11.47 Risk-based capital 12.37 12.65 12.66

(1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.

(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.

