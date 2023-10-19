Grammy-Award-Winner Vory Collabs On New Hip-Hop/R&B/Rap Track Winner With Rising Artist Rico Red

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rico Red Ft VORY

Rico Red recently signed Management Deal with Atlanta Entepreneur Hustle Connections

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star Rico Red and Grammy-award-winner Vory release new single "Winner." The single is now available on all digital streaming & download platforms.

"Winner," is a fan-anticipated track as Rico Red comes off his successful summer tour“MONEYBAGG YO LARGER THAN LIFE TOUR” which took Rico Red and his lineup from Atlanta, GA to the midwest, northeast, and the southeast.

Rico Red's signature flow shines in this track, delivering verses that resonate with determination and resilience. His lyrics paint a vivid picture of the challenges faced on the path to success, making it easy for anyone to relate to their journey. The chorus, in particular, is an infectious anthem of victory that stays with you long after the song ends.

Vory's contribution elevates "Winner" to a whole new level. His smooth and emotional delivery, alongside poignant lyrics, adds depth and emotion to the song. It's evident why Vory is a Grammy Award-winning artist and lyricist, as his performance is nothing short of exceptional on this track.

The production of the track is top-notch, featuring a lush arrangement of melodic elements that perfectly complement the lyrical content. The beat is infectious, and the overall production quality is a testament to the talent behind the scenes.

In a genre characterized by bravado and materialism, "Winner" stands out for its message of perseverance and achievement. It's a song that inspires and motivates, reminding us all that with determination and resilience, we can overcome any obstacle and emerge as winners.

'Winner' by Rico Red and Vory is a must-listen for anyone in need of a musical boost of confidence and a reminder that they, too, can conquer life's challenges. This single is a testament to the power of music to uplift and inspire, and it's bound to be a chart-topping hit for a long time to come.

Hailing from the Eastside of ATL, Rico Red is a rising star who truly defines what it means to be an undeniable versatile talent. You don't have to know much about Rico Red to understand where he's coming from when it comes to his music and the impact he's looking to bring to the game. With Atlanta in his DNA, which is a proven music mecca, Rico Red is creating the type of music fans can truly enjoy. His sound is easily defined as unique or different as he aims to provide a variety of flows in his delivery. At one point, you'll find him rapping and singing in the next.

Rico Red recently penned a management deal with Hustle Connections .

In his single 'Ice on You,' we find him in his“melodic bag,” as he shares a more romantic side of himself. The Landstrip Chip-assisted record currently has over 300,000 views via YouTube and has been shared on several platforms across Instagram. His other tracks such as 'Chanel' share this sentiment, and prove that Rico Red has much to offer. Red has been featured as a tour opener for major names in the scene and has even been featured on platforms like Dirty Glove Bastard's“Off the Porch” Series, This is 50, and On the Run.

Vory is a legend himself – his work on The Carters' (Beyonce and JAY-Z) 'Everything Is Love' earned him high praise, as well his collaborations on Kanye West's acclaimed album 'Donda,' struck a massively positive chord with audiences, and critics alike. In June 2022, Vory released his debut album, Lost Souls, which features Kanye West among others.

Rico Red has been rapping for quite some time now but has recently decided to pursue it fully in the last few years. Since making this decision, he's connected with artists like Kaliii on his record“Yea Yeah!” and YK OSIRIS on his single“Make Love” with each boasting over 1 million views combined.

