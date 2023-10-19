US State Dept. Official Resigns In Protest Against US Continued Arms Transfer To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (KUNA) - A senior official at the Department of State has resigned in protest against the US approach in dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly the continued US transfer of lethal weapons to Israel.

"Today I informed my colleagues that I have resigned from the State Department, due to a policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel," Director of the Congressional and Public Affairs at the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, which handles arms sales to allies, Josh Paul wrote on his Linkedin account.

Paul also warned that the US and Israeli policies would only increase the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike and harm the US interests.

"I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people - and is not in the long term American interest,

"This Administration's response - and much of Congress' as well - is an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia," Paul adds.

He dismissed the US blindsided bias for Israel as shortsighted and destructive in the long-term for Israelis and Palestinians.

"That is to say, it is immensely disappointing, and entirely unsurprising. Decades of the same approach have shown that security for peace leads to neither security, nor to peace. The fact is, blind support for one side is destructive in the long term to the interests of the people on both sides."

Paul said that he cannot work to support a set of policy decisions that include sending over arms, which he believes to be "shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse." (end)

