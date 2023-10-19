Pentagon: US Warship Intercepts Missiles Fired From Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- A US Navy warship on Thursday took down three missiles fired from Yemen that were heading north and several drones, according to the Pentagon.

The USS Carney, a destroyer, was in the Red Sea and intercepted the missiles and drones, according Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder.

"We cannot say for certain what these drones and missiles were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen and heading North along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon. (end)

asj









MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107273923