Israeli Occupation Shelling On S. Lebanon Kills One Person

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces opened Thursday artillery fire on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Hula, killing one person and injuring another, the Lebanese news agency reported. The National News Agency (NNA) reported that nine people, including six journalists, were at the site targeted by the Israeli occupation fire. The bombardment left one person dead and another wounded, the NNA added. (pick up previous) kys

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.