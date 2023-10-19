Sri Lanka Informs China Of Interest To Sign FTA

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sri Lanka has informed the Chinese leadership about its interest to enter into a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang expressed profound gratitude for Sri Lanka's enduring support through the historic Rubber-Rice Agreement with the People's Republic of China. He emphasized that the Chinese people will always remember this gesture of goodwill and assured that China remains committed to extending its supportive hand to Sri Lanka.

The bilateral discussions between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Chinese Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang took place in Beijing. During this meeting, the Chinese Vice Prime Minister reaffirmed China's unwavering support for the development of the Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port within the framework of the“Belt and Road Initiative”. He also expressed confidence in the successful realization of both projects under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the historical significance of the China-Sri Lanka Rubber-Rice Agreement, the first foreign commercial agreement entered into by Sri Lanka. He underscored the importance of establishing new commercial relations that align with the shared principles of both nations.

The President expressed deep appreciation for China's invaluable support in the face of the economic challenges confronting Sri Lanka. He emphasized the enduring and strengthened friendship between Sri Lanka and China, particularly under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized Sri Lanka's commitment to preserving the identity and peace of the Indian Ocean region, advocating for the prevention of any power struggles in the area.

President Wickremesinghe further highlighted Sri Lanka's aspiration to enter into a free trade agreement with China. He also pointed out that Sri Lanka is actively pursuing membership in the Regional Economic Relations Organization (RCEP).

At the conclusion of the discussion, the Chinese Vice Prime Minister hosted a dinner for the delegation led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The delegation included Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Presidential Adviser Saman Athavudahetti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Alliance Officer Senarath Dissanayake, Head of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing K.K. Yoganandan, Presidential Private Secretary Ms. Sandra Perera and Presidential Director of International Affairs Rishan de Silva.