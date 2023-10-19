Nashville Religion Communicators Plan For 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, 19th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.







The October meeting saw the group come together to discuss future meeting ideas and programs, and elect a new Vice President of Programming, Aisha Lbhalla. Lbhalla is the founder of the Muslim Women's Council and has previously served on the Metro Human Relations Commission and has served on the Board of the Nashville Religion Communicators Council.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha'is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators/nashville-chapter.