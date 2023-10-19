(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALL ROBOTS MATTER "ELON MUSK" SINGLE COVER ART

ALL ROBOTS MATTER HELP INTRODUCE NEW SUBGENRE 'ROBOT RAP' WITH DEBUT SINGLE "ELON MUSK!"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Computers and artificial intelligence have been a player in the band for decades of music making now, dating back to Kraftwerk in the 1970s, Billy Squier's“Stroke Me” and the 1980s revolution of drum machines and synthesizers becoming key instruments within the sounds and sonics of every music genre out there. As a bedrock musical foundation for Hip Hop, Dance, EDM, Prince, Michael Jackson and Madonna, R&B, and even Heavy Metal once Mutt Lange took Def Leppard electric with Hysteria, by the 2010s, even a country song that didn't include an 808 clap or programmed rhythmic element wasn't considered viable for the Billboard Chart.Finally, computers and artificial intelligence are given a voice, hitting the airwaves with their first devoted musical genre, ROBOT RAP. Brought to record by one of the sub-genres founders, ALL ROBOTS MATTER, who arrive with their debut single "ELON MUSK," celebrating the Howard Hughes of the 21st Century, from Tesla to SpaceX to Neurolink, the Twitter-owning BILLIONAIRE's definitive official anthem has landed!The studio creation of Nashville-based record producer/songwriter Jake Brown and his longtime engineer Aaron Harmon (a multi-platinum producer in his own right via his work with Blackbear, Diplo, Breaking Benjamin, Chancellor Warhol), ALL ROBOTS MATTER is described as "a concept record told from the points of view of Robots and A.I. in the not-to-distant future where the human race has come to rely on them for everything from child care and automated driving to A.I.'s infinite capabilities. What happens if they decide as a collective to go on strike? What if they just shut out the lights? What if Siri cussed out her users when no one was listening? Giving voice to the Robot's point of view was too much fun to resist exploring in our first singles 'ELON MUSK' and the upcoming 'ROBOT SHOUT OUT' as we build toward the release of A.R.M.'s full-length debut album in Spring 2024!"Be sure to follow the group on Youtube , X (Twitter), Instagram, and other social media platforms and check out the single on Spotify , and other digital music platforms!

Michael Lipton

615 Public Relations



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube