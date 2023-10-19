Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 12.8%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 13.1% and 11.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.5%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.5%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 21.6% and 20.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 22.3%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)
|
| 1 Year
| 3 Year
| 5 Year
| 10 Year
| Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
| 21.5
| %
| 10.6
| %
| 10.6
| %
| 12.6
| %
| Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
| 22.3
| %
| 10.5
| %
| 10.5
| %
| 12.5
| %
| Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
| 20.6
| %
| 9.5
| %
| 9.0
| %
| 10.7
| %
| S&P 500
| 21.6
| %
| 10.2
| %
| 9.9
| %
| 11.9
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:
|
| 9/30/2023
| 9/30/2022
| Net assets
| $
| 2,347,175,163
| $
| 2,018,853,995
| Shares outstanding
| 120,809,873
| 117,873,650
| Net asset value per share
| $
| 19.43
| $
| 17.13
|
|
|
|
|
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)
|
| % of Net Assets
| Microsoft Corporation
| 7.4%
| Apple Inc.
| 6.6%
| Alphabet Inc. Class A
| 4.1%
| NVIDIA Corporation
| 3.1%
| Amazon, Inc.
| 3.0%
| Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
| 2.2%
| JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| 2.0%
| Visa Inc. Class A
| 2.0%
| UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
| 1.9%
| Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
| 1.8%
| Total
| 34.1 %
| *Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
|
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)
|
| % of Net Assets
| Information Technology
| 27.6%
| Health Care
| 13.1%
| Consumer Discretionary
| 11.0%
| Financials
| 12.6%
| Communication Services
| 8.8%
| Industrials
| 8.2%
| Consumer Staples
| 6.5%
| Energy
| 5.0%
| Materials
| 2.5%
| Real Estate
| 2.3%
| Utilities
| 2.1%
|
|
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.
