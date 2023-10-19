Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.3%. This compares to a total return of 5.5% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 7.5%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 29.3%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark was 28.2%. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 28.0%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)
|
| 1 Year
| 3 Year
| 5 Year
| 10 Year
| Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
| 29.3
| %
| 41.0
| %
| 9.6
| %
| 5.1
| %
| Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
| 28.0
| %
| 41.4
| %
| 10.0
| %
| 5.2
| %
| S&P 500 Energy Sector
| 30.2
| %
| 51.4
| %
| 9.0
| %
| 5.1
| %
| S&P 500 Materials Sector
| 18.1
| %
| 9.5
| %
| 8.6
| %
| 8.7
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:
|
| 9/30/2023
| 9/30/2022
| Net assets
| $
| 678,249,981
| $
| 552,664,703
| Shares outstanding
|
| 25,024,860
|
| 24,485,314
| Net asset value per share
| $
| 27.10
| $
| 22.57
|
|
|
|
|
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)
|
| % of Net Assets
| Exxon Mobil Corporation
| 23.3
| %
| Chevron Corporation
| 13.5
| %
| ConocoPhillips
| 7.4
| %
| Schlumberger N.V.
| 4.1
| %
| Marathon Petroleum Corporation
| 3.9
| %
| Linde plc
| 3.7
| %
| Pioneer Natural Resources Company
| 3.3
| %
| Phillips 66
| 3.2
| %
| Hess Corporation
| 2.8
| %
| EOG Resources, Inc.
| 2.5
| %
| Total
| 67.7
| %
|
|
|
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)
|
| % of Net Assets
| Energy
|
| Integrated Oil & Gas
| 37.6
| %
| Exploration & Production
| 23.8
| %
| Refining & Marketing
| 8.9
| %
| Equipment & Services
| 7.6
| %
| Storage & Transportation
| 5.1
| %
|
|
| Materials
|
| Chemicals
| 12.0
| %
| Metals & Mining
| 2.1
| %
| Construction Materials
| 1.2
| %
| Containers & Packaging
| 0.9
| %
|
|
|
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.

