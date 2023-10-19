Yubba Capital Corp. Announces Filing Of Final Non-Offering Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yubba Capital Corp. (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the relevant Canadian securities administrators a final non-offering prospectus in connection with its previously announced business combination (the " Business Combination ") in its news releases of December 1, 2022 and April 20, 2023, with Impact Housing Corporation, a company existing under the laws of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas (“ IHC Bahamas ”), which is the parent company of Impact Housing Corporation, a company existing under the laws of the Republic of Panama (" IHC "). Upon completion of the Business Combination, the Company is expected to be renamed Impact Development Group Inc. (the " Resulting Issuer ").

The Business Combination is expected to close on or about October 31, 2023. The Company has received conditional approval to list the Resulting Issuer's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. Subject to the final approval of the Exchange, the Company expects that trading of the Resulting Issuer's common shares will commence in the first week of November, 2023.

IHC is a Panamanian based real estate developer, incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama on February 15, 2017, that provides affordable housing supported by a longstanding subsidized government program with multiple product offerings. The principal business of IHC is to build and develop affordable and high quality subsidized houses and in the Republic of Panama to support the middle class market. The vision of IHC is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings; including but not limited to land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration. IHC is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama.