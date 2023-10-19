Cognitive Leap's Flagship Virtual Classroom Attention Tracker (Vcattm) Launches In Central America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cognitive Leap is proud to offer its flagship attention assessment technology in Costa Rica. Through partnerships with mental health professionals of top private hospital, Hospital Clinica Biblica, and select schools in the capital city of San Jose, families can now utilize the virtual Classroom Attention Tracker (vCATTM) to measure attention and focus issues related to conditions such as Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). vCATTM is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality system equipped with motion sensors to measure attention and related indicators in a lifelike classroom.“vCATTM is a very useful tool in tracking important information in record time to support the clinician and the family” said Dr. Shirley Zuniga, Psychologist at Hospital Clinica Biblica.“When I first saw the virtual Classroom Attention Tracker (vCATTM), I knew this was a game-changer. I am excited to offer this technology to my clients.” Although untreated ADHD and related issues can interfere with nearly every aspect of life, especially academic achievement, career satisfaction and personal relationships, assessing and treating these behavioral issues quickly at a reasonable cost have been very limited.“We believe everyone deserves access to care for attention challenges,” said Jack Z Chen, Founder and CEO of Cognitive Leap.“Introducing the vCATTM system to Costa Rica is a key step toward that goal.” As parents and teachers refer students for attention assessments, schools involved in the program will use the results to offer personalized support.Founded in 2015 by CEO, Jack Z. Chen, Cognitive Leap is dedicated to providing accessible and affordable digital mental health solutions. The Irvine, California company specializes in leveraging virtual reality and emerging technologies to address attention issues including ADHD. Cognitive Leap currently operates in the United States, China and Central America with its U.S. research and development Centers in Palo Alto, CA, Irvine, CA, and Dallas, TX.

Shari Marion

Cognitive Leap Solutions, Inc.

+1 206-849-3767



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok