New Spirit Recovery Champions Fentanyl Awareness Through 'Fight Fentanyl', A Partnership With Fentanylsolution

(L-R) Shon Hill, Zach Veca, Erica Spigelman, Cofounders of New Spirit Recovery, And President and Janice Celeste, CEO of FentanylSolution

(L-R) President and CEO of FentanylSolution Janice Celeste, Zach Veca, Shon Hill, Erica Spigelman, Cofounders of New Spirit Recovery, George Foreman III, and Sara Foreman, Owners of Craft Boxing Club pose for portrait at Fight Fentanyl.

Erica Spigelman speaks at Fight Fentanyl: A Collaboration Between New Spirit Recovery, FentanylSolution And George Foreman III For Fentanyl Awareness & Prevention at Craft Boxing Club on October 07, 2023 in Calabasas, California

New Spirit Recovery, a leader in holistic addiction treatment, collaborates with FentanylSolution to raise awareness and save lives.

- Erica Spiegelman, COO and Co-founder of New Spirit Recovery

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent feature by Beverly Weekly , New Spirit Recovery garnered attention for its holistic and groundbreaking approach to addiction treatment. The center operates on the philosophy of treating the individual as a whole, rather than merely addressing the symptoms of addiction, setting a new standard in the field of recovery.

Erica Spiegelman, the COO and co-founder of New Spirit Recovery, is not just a licensed counselor but also a best-selling author. She has pioneered The Rewired Program, a unique recovery model that seamlessly blends cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and self-awareness techniques. This comprehensive approach offers a transformative path to sobriety. Erica's dedication to the cause is deeply rooted in personal experience, having seen firsthand the devastating impact of addiction, including the rise of fentanyl overdoses, on her clients.

Although New Spirit Recovery offers a wide range of addiction treatment services, it recently took a public stand by sponsoring the "Fight Fentanyl" event, an initiative by FentanylSolution. This collaboration emerged from a shared understanding of the urgent need to address the fentanyl crisis. By pooling their resources and expertise, the two organizations aim to broaden their impact, equipping more people with the necessary tools, education, and support to battle addiction in its many forms.

This alliance underscores New Spirit Recovery's expansive mission: to tackle addiction from various perspectives using cutting-edge treatment methods and active community involvement. Partnering with FentanylSolution serves not only to spotlight the fentanyl crisis but also to reinforce their unwavering commitment to holistic approaches in addiction treatment.

Erica Spiegelman addressing the escalating fentanyl crisis in America.