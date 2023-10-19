Empowering Healthcare Stakeholders With Solutions For Human Factors Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Successful Human FactorsTM - Because when it comes to patience safety, success is the only option.

Successful Human FactorsTM unveils set of services aligned with pioneering SHF 2.0 framework, equipping healthcare stakeholders for successful HF integration.

- Katia M. Rojas, MSc., PhD, SSBBP, PMPMIDDLETOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant step forward, Successful Human FactorsTM, renowned for its pioneering SHF 2.0 maturity framework, recently announced a set of services aimed at empowering key stakeholders in their pursuit of successful Human Factors (HF) initiatives.These solutions are thoughtfully tailored to meet the specific needs of HF within the medical field, closely aligning with the industry's first-of-its-kind maturity framework, SHF 2.0. This evidence-based innovative framework promotes measurable standardization and improvement in the implementation of HF best practices through seamless integration with well-established project management principles, enhancing key project success factors.Addressing Critical Gaps:Human Factors & Usability Engineering have a significant impact on the success of medical products. Yet, FDA data revealed alarming failure rates for various HF submission types, ranging from 89.5% to 96.1%. These statistics emphasize the pressing need to standardize and efficiently manage HF projects to enhance quality and alignment.Dr. Katia M. Rojas, founder of Successful Human Factors, conducted groundbreaking research that revealed the pressing challenges faced by medical product developers and HF teams. As the original proponent and advocate for applying maturity frameworks in this context, Dr. Rojas leveraged these insights to develop pragmatic solutions."Our services integrate proven project management strategies tailored for human factors initiatives. This empowers organizations to improve quality and success without expanding budgets or headcount," elaborates Dr. Rojas. "We aim to equip healthcare stakeholders with offerings that foster excellence across the board."The range of services provided by Successful Human Factors is intended to support and empower healthcare teams in seamlessly integrating HF throughout the project lifecycle. This promotes HF excellence and includes:. Full Spectrum Project Management: Tailored medical HF project management services covering the entire project lifecycle, aligned with the SHF 2.0 framework.. Fractional Project Management and Project Management Office (PMO) Services: Flexible options to meet your HF project management needs, offering fractional project management or full PMO establishment.. Strategic Guidance and Advisory: Business-focused guidance, encompassing HF program/project audits, training, and customized strategies aligned with your strategic objectives.. Vendor Matching & Success Management: Convenient access to a curated network of high-quality HF Service Providers (HFSPs), managing success for your project at every stage.Services Available in Spanish:Successful Human Factors offers its services in both English and Spanish, extending support to a broader array of healthcare organizations.Who Can Benefit?Successful Human Factors customizes its services for MedTech, healthcare, and life sciences companies, encompassing manufacturers of medical devices and combination products, pharmaceutical firms, healthcare product developers, regulatory teams, and esteemed HFSPs lacking in-house project management capabilities. With the proactive involvement of Successful Human Factors, organizations can secure project success from start to finish, enabling them to effectively meet HF requirements while attaining the utmost standards in safety, usability, and compliance.Partnering with Premier HFSPs:Successful Human Factors is teaming up with top-notch HFSPs to enhance the healthcare HF landscape. This collaborative effort not only broadens the spectrum of options available but also grants HFSPs access to specialized project management services.If you are an HFSP passionate about advancing HF excellence, this is your opportunity to join a network of trusted HFSPs. It enables you to submit proposals to your target audience, fostering business growth while championing standardization and innovation in this field.In Conclusion:Successful Human Factors offers specialized services aimed at enhancing HF excellence in healthcare. It invites all stakeholders to explore these opportunities and collectively drive HF success in healthcare. For more information, visit or contact .

