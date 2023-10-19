MRC Global A Key Valve Provider For Preem's Lysekil Refinery Biofuel Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced that it served as a key valve supplier for the Preem Lysekil Refinery biofuel project located in Lysekil, Sweden. This major project will make the Lysekil Refinery the largest producer of renewable fuels in Scandinavia and aid Preem in their goal of creating a more sustainable future.



Preem, working with Wood, one of the world's leading consulting and engineering companies, collaborated to modify the Synsat unit at Preem's Lysekil Refinery. This unit will produce clean renewable diesel based on various renewable feedstocks, including rapeseed oil. As part of the upgrade, the unit will be prepared to process various renewable feedstocks. The unit is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

MRC Global supplied over 2,200 valves including gate, globe and check valves 1⁄2” through 24” in various alloys such as carbon steel, stainless steel, chrome molybdenum and other high alloys within a compressed timeline meeting a critical deadline.

“We appreciate the value that Preem places on MRC Global's supply chain and product expertise,” said Rob Saltiel, MRC Global President and CEO.“Our customer service and strong supplier relationships were the differentiators that made MRC Global successful on this project. These same factors allow us to enjoy a leading role in providing pipe, valves, and fittings to global energy transition projects,” added Mr. Saltiel.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 216 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at

