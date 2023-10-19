Drake Is Celebrating His Birthday On October 24 By Hooking Everyone Up With Free Dave's Hot Chicken

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation that started out six years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot and has since become the Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in America, today announced that international music icon and investor, Drake, will be celebrating his birthday on October 24th by gifting everyone free Dave's Hot Chicken sliders. Drake recently highlighted the celebration on his Instagram page , which boasts more than 144 million followers.



The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave's and scans their Dave's Hot Chicken app. It's the second year running that the superstar, who became an investor in the brand once he tried the food and met the founders, is giving everyone a chance to experience the mind-blowing taste of a Dave's Hot Chicken slider, on him.

The October 24 celebration is going on at every Dave's Hot Chicken from 11am-9pm local time, and is only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services.

Dave's Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper® (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order, using a spice-blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice. The brand began six years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.

“After completing his It's All a Blur tour and releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake is once again celebrating his birthday with everyone at Dave's Hot Chicken and our guests across the globe,” said Bill Phelps, Dave's Hot Chicken's CEO.“He's our most famous investor and the fact that he wants to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave's Hot Chicken on him, that says it all.”

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

