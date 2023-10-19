Xtract One Releases Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2023 Annual Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended July 31, 2023. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . “We surpassed several milestones this year including posting a record year for revenue, which increased by 365% from last year for the Platform operating segment,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One.“We continue to experience incredible demand for our solutions across several market verticals which has been fueling the 344% growth in total contract value of new bookings for the year. I am excited to continue this growth trajectory into fiscal 2024 while delivering exceptional experiences and safer environments for our customers and their patrons.” Company highlights for the year ended July 31, 2023 The following is a summary of the key business highlights for the year ended July 31, 2023:

Total contract value of new bookings1 for the Platform operating segment was $15.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2023, as compared to $3.4 million for the year ended July 31, 2022, representing an increase of 344%;



The Platform operating segment's contractual backlog was $4.1 million as of July 31, 2023, as compared to $1.3 million as of July 31, 2022, representing an increase of 213%. The Platform operating segment's contractual backlog excludes an additional $10.4 million of agreements pending installation1 which is 447% more than the balance for the prior year;



Accelerated topline growth for the Platform operating segment with approximately $3.6 million in revenue for the year ended July 31, 2023 as compared to $0.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2023, representing an increase of 365%;



Completed a strategic investment of $13.4 million from Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to fund continued innovation and support accelerated growth in revenue;



Entered into a commercial agreement with Sphere Entertainment Co. (formerly Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.), which allows Sphere Entertainment Co. and its affiliate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) (formerly MSGE Spinco, Inc.) to deploy SmartGateway solutions across the Sphere in Las Vegas, which opened in September 2023, and MSG Entertainment's portfolio of iconic venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre;



Announced a new strategic partnership with the Oak View Group (“OVG”) which has introduced a new patron screening technology to multiple properties, enabling OVG owned and operated properties to utilize Xtract One's SmartGateway system to enhance the customer experience and safety;



As part of this strategic partnership, secured contracts with OVG to protect entrances at multiple venues including Angel of the Winds Arena, Total Mortgage Arena, Acrisure Arena, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Cross Insurance Center, and Budweiser Gardens;



Secured contracts with several sport and entertainment venues including SAP Center, the home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, and Tech CU Arena which is the home of the AHL's San Jose Barracuda;



Continued expansion into new market verticals such as schools, healthcare facilities and public sector buildings with deployments with Lakewood School District, Sentara Health, Hyundai Transys, and City of Phoenix Municipal Courts;



Subsequent to the year ended July 31, 2023, chosen by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Centers in Virgina to create a more efficient healthcare environment while ensuring the safety of patients and staff;



Subsequent to the year ended July 31, 2023, partnered with the American Association of Professional Baseball as the exclusive preferred supplier to enhance venue security and guest experiences at games; and

Subsequent to the year ended July 31, 2023, the Company announced its next phase of growth through a selective international expansion with three multinational companies, one of which is a global entertainment organization with a three year contract totaling over $5.1 million USD.

Fiscal 2023 Annual Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $4.1 million for the year ended July 31, 2023 as compared to $3.6 million for the year ended July 31, 2022.



Total contractual backlog of sales commitments not yet recognized as revenue was $4.5 million as of July 31, 2023, as compared to $2.2 million as at July 31, 2022.



Loss and comprehensive loss was $16.3 million for the year ended July 31, 2023 compared to $39.7 million for the year ended July 31, 2022. The decrease in loss and comprehensive loss for the year pertains to a non-cash goodwill impairment during the prior fiscal year.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.09 for the year ended July 31, 2023 as compared to $0.25 for the year ended July 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $1.8 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2023 as compared to $0.8 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2022, representing an increase of $1.0 million or 123%.



Revenue of $1.6 million was attributable to the Platform operating segment for the three months ended July 31, 2023, in comparison with $0.3 million for the same three month period in 2022, representing an increase of $1.3 million or 516%

The Company recognized a total adjusted loss and comprehensive loss2 of $3.3 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2023 as compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2022, representing a decrease of $2.3 million or 40%.

Audited Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended July 31, 2023, and 2022 The following table is extracted from the Company's audited financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the years ended July 31, 2023, and 2022:

2023 2022 Revenue $ 4,111,244 $ 3,619,214 Expenses Sales and marketing 2,789,338 1,968,641 Research and development 6,206,176 4,463,527 General and administration 1,362,378 2,044,536 Personnel costs 5,723,359 5,284,255 Professional fees 677,469 772,091 Hardware 926,058 277,286 Amortization 805,900 805,900 Depreciation 643,390 765,126 Share-based compensation 950,536 1,063,840 Loss on inventory 346,374 502,397 Impairment of goodwill - 25,582,433 Loss on retirement of assets 181,107 12,155 20,612,085 43,542,187 Loss from operations 16,500,841 39,922,973 Unrealized gain on investment (58,333 ) (175,000 ) Realized loss on investment 55,082 - Interest and other income (161,117 ) (31,284 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ 16,336,473 $ 39,716,689 Weighted average number of shares 176,664,492 155,744,354 Basic and diluted loss per share $ 0.09 $ 0.25

Audited Statements of Financial Position as at July 31, 2023 and 2022

The following table is extracted from the Company's audited financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's financial position as at the years ended July 31, 2023, and 2022:

July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,327,449 $ 6,277,321 Receivables 847,429 1,895,156 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,026,668 668,650 Inventory 1,602,971 1,106,034 11,804,517 9,947,161 Property and equipment 2,063,817 1,477,841 Intangible assets 4,843,700 5,649,600 Right of use assets 286,796 589,832 Investment in Gemina Labs - 393,750 Total assets $ 18,998,830 $ 18,058,184 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,519,350 $ 2,639,082 Deferred revenue 1,379,741 196,651 Current portion of lease liability 232,483 320,435 4,131,574 3,156,168 Non-current portion of lease liability 124,358 356,841 4,255,932 3,513,009 Shareholders' equity Share capital 135,823,337 119,796,584 Contributed surplus 14,420,259 13,912,816 Accumulated deficit (135,500,698 ) (119,164,225 ) 14,742,898 14,545,175 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,998,830 $ 18,058,184

Audited Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended July 31, 2023 and 2022



The following table is extracted from the Company's audited financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's cash flows for the years ended July 31, 2023, and 2022:

2023 2022 Cash flow used in operating activities Loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (16,336,473 ) $ (39,716,689 ) Adjustment for: Share-based compensation 950,536 1,063,840 Depreciation 923,764 802,925 Amortization 805,900 805,900 Finance cost 42,237 66,632 Other income (20,000 ) - Unrealized gain on investment (58,333 ) (175,000 ) Realized loss on investment 55,082 - Gain on lease terminations - (707 ) Impairment of goodwill - 25,582,433 Loss on inventory 346,374 502,397 Loss on retirement of assets 181,107 12,155 (13,109,806 ) (11,056,114 ) Changes in non-cash working capital Receivables 1,047,727 1,362,255 Prepaid expenses and deposits (358,018 ) (313,075 ) Inventory (2,198,583 ) (526,082 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (99,732 ) 1,373,471 Deferred revenue 1,183,090 (111,896 ) Cash used in operating activities (13,535,322 ) (9,271,441 ) Cash flow used in investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (32,539 ) (95,757 ) Disposal of investment - Gemina Labs 397,001 - Cash received from (used in) investing activities 364,462 (95,757 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds on issue of share capital, net of share issue costs 15,583,660 6,359,678 Lease payments (362,672 ) (367,652 ) Cash received from financing activities 15,220,988 5,992,026 Net increase (decrease) in cash for the year $ 2,050,128 $ (3,375,172 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year 6,277,321 9,652,493 Cash and cash equivalents end of the year $ 8,327,449 $ 6,277,321

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative AI-powered Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract One Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .