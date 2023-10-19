Boyden Brazil Celebrates 55 Years And Welcomes Prominent Industry Leaders To The Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sao Paulo, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome three new Partners in Brazil, as the firm celebrates 55 years serving Brazilian companies and multinationals across South America.

Giancarlo Alcalai, Francisco Cuesta and David Sion Turkie join Boyden in São Paulo, effective immediately.

Chad Hesters, President & CEO of Boyden, will be in São Paulo to mark the occasion with the team and meet distinguished clients. He comments,“Boyden was the standard-bearer for our industry in Brazil. This is a big moment for our firm and the clients we have served as the century turned. Under the leadership of Euri Cruz and Alexandre Sabbag, the business is going from strength to strength, and this latest expansion of the partnership is testament to how highly Boyden is regarded in the business community”.

Euri Cruz, Managing Partner of Boyden Brazil, adds,“We are privileged to share this celebration with Chad Hesters, clients and colleagues around the world and I would like to thank them for their on-going collaboration and inspiration. We are delighted to welcome three impressive leaders to our industry; they join long-term colleagues who deliver exceptional results to clients in both executive search and leadership consulting”.

Boyden was launched in Brazil in 1968, in a decade of significant global expansion for the firm. Today's team is distinctive in combining a boutique approach with global capabilities and partner-led engagements, providing clients with significant leadership and commercial expertise.

Cristina Piccolloto, Human Resources Director at Sherwin-Williams, a long-term client of Boyden Brazil, says,“For more than a decade, Boyden has been a key partner in Executive Search for the Sherwin-Williams Company in Brazil. The Boyden team has supported the company in very important and critical organizational changes. They are focused, assertive, professional, and with high ethics. They have always been able to help us to find 'the right person to the right place', which definitely contributed to build a strong and effective leadership team in Brazil. Congratulations Boyden for the 55th Anniversary!”.

Giancarlo Alcalai was previously Managing Director, Brazil and Argentina, at Amaszonas Airlines, following international leadership roles in strategic management, marketing, product management, sales and business development. He is a board member with Global Vision Access; AIESEC; Elettromec; and Sugar SRL Advertising and Marketing.

Francisco Cuesta was previously Vice President of HR, Latin America at Samsung Electronics, leading HR strategy implementation across 19 countries. He has held senior HR roles with companies such as Valeo, Telefônica and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

David Sion Turkie was previously Co-Founder of Scale Up Real Estate (SURE) and has held senior leadership roles with organisations including Fox-Warner, Fox Film do Brasil and Cinemark Brazil. In his early career, he was co-owner of a family textile business.

Giancarlo, Francisco and David join a diverse partnership with five different nationalities, serving clients in their native languages. The partners are known for their relentless focus on quality, in terms of cultural and skills alignment between candidates and clients, and in the very high retention rate of successful hires. The firm works with clients through the talent lifecycle, covering: succession planning, executive search, onboarding & integration, leadership assessment & development and executive team development.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023.