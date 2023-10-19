TRAVEL TO PAST MEMORIES AND REFLECTIONS OF LIFE IN JUANITA GASKIN's NOSTALGIC POETRY COLLECTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renaissance Dreams: Life s Journey Through Poetry

Poet Juanita Gaskin lulls readers into wistful reverie with her artful verses and striking illustrations of her contemplations

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Life's kaleidoscope of emotions sparks various inspirations in numerous creators of art. Some paint images from brightly-hued memories of happiness, while others carve sculptures from cold molds of sorrows. In Juanita Gaskin's case, her depression and circumstances in life blew off her passionate flicker for writing.After navigating through the dark times and emerging into the light, Gaskin reinvents herself and uses writing as means of healing. Her book, Renaissance Dreams: Life's Journey Through Poetry intricately details her courageous fight of finding solace, starting anew, and pursuing delayed passions. In addition, its accompanied photographs further the vivid imagery that the author weaves in her verses.Raised in Harlem, New York, Juanita Gaskin was first enraptured by the escapism that reading offers, before poetry became her constant haven. Her degree in English and Creative Writing provided a roadmap for accomplishing her goals.“Emotional, engaging poetry,” an Amazon customer writes in her review. She also lauds how the poems vividly carve a powerful story of“self-exploration and truth, depression, and hope.” Another reader describes the book as a great read for those who are searching“for hope and inspiration in spite [of] all the struggles.”Juanita Gaskin's Renaissance Dreams: Life's Journey Through Poetry is available for purchase in paperback and digital format on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other book depositories worldwide.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

