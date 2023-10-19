(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Green Revolution Unveils Groundbreaking 60:1 CBD:THC Fast Acting Vegan Gummies, Redefining Wellness Edibles. Our Fast Acting 60:1 CBD:THC gummy not only offers the highest CBD concentration in its category but also underscores our dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards.”
- Leo Shlovsky, CEO Green RevolutionSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Revolution Sets New Standard with 60:1 CBD:THC Fast Acting Gummies
Green Revolution Unveils Groundbreaking 60:1 CBD:THC Fast Acting Vegan Gummies, Redefining Wellness Edibles.
Unprecedented CBD Concentration: The CBD barrier has been broken. Green Revolution proudly introduces the nation's first-ever 60:1 CBD:THC gummy , setting a new benchmark in the wellness edibles market. Each bag of Green Revolution Doozie gummies boasts a remarkable 600mg of CBD , ensuring consumers receive a potent dose of wellness benefits with every serving, along with all the other great benefits Doozies offer: Kosher, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Fast Acting.
Green Revolution identified an opportunity in the market to address the needs of a wellness-conscious consumer who regularly uses high CBD edibles as part of their wellness routine. High CBD edibles have been available in the market in 30:1, 40:1, and even 50:1 ratio but no one had ever attempted to create a potent, 60:1 edible . Until now.
Perfectly Balanced for Wellness: Each serving of Green Revolution's groundbreaking gummy delivers a substantial 60mg of CBD, complemented by a carefully measured 1mg of THC. This precise ratio ensures an optimal balance, allowing users to experience the holistic benefits of CBD, enhanced by a minimal yet effective touch of THC.
Green Revolution makes 60:1 CBD gummies available in the following flavors – Juicy Peach, Marionberry and Mixed Fruit.
Leading the Wellness Edibles Revolution: Said Green Revolution CEO, Leo Shlovsky,“With the launch of this innovative product, Green Revolution reaffirms its commitment to pioneering the wellness edibles sector. Our Fast Acting 60:1 CBD:THC gummy not only offers the highest CBD concentration in its category but also underscores our dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards.”
60:1 Fast Acting Doozies CBD gummies are available for purchase at all major Washington retailers starting October 23, 2023.
