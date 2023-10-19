(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Patient Praises California Detox and Residential Addiction Treatment at Resurgence Behavioral Health

- Former patient, BethanyCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Another patient has given an enthusiastic stamp of approval for the addiction treatment they experienced at Resurgence Behavioral Health.In her recent 5-star Google review, a patient named Bethany wrote that the staff at this top addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa is“phenomenal” and thanked the facility and staff for the help she received.“They helped me a lot and gave me hope at my lowest ,” Bethany wrote, adding,“the two different times I came to both of their locations (in Costa Mesa and Riverside).”Resurgence Behavioral Health is recognized as the premier facility for comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment in California , offering a full range of services, including detox, residential or inpatient treatment, outpatient help, and aftercare.Because each patient is unique, with unique needs and future goals, treatment is tailored to the individual. Whether a person needs medically-assisted treatment, dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorders treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy or dialectical behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavioral therapy, 12-step recovery group meetings, SMART Recovery's evidence-based support groups, or other state-of-the-help interventions and treatments, Resurgence is ready to help.“I would recommend their programs to anybody!” Bethany continued in her Google review.“That is if you are looking for detox AND 30 day residential, not just detox.”While there are many facilities offering addiction treatment in Los Angeles and throughout California, Resurgence Behavioral Health has risen to the top as a leading choice for help with overcoming drug and alcohol addiction. Because Resurgence accepts most PPO insurance plans and also offers payment plans for cash patients, accessibility is possible here for more people who need expert, evidence-based treatment to get better.Patients who come here for help can rest assured that they'll get the comprehensive services that they need to have the best outcomes, whether it's family participation in the recovery process, treatment options for couples, and even the ability to have pets join them for inpatient treatment, with some exceptions. A virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is another service offering of telehealth for addiction treatment, meaning patients have options to get the help they need, when and where they need it.Resurgence's team of qualified experts also has the ability to treat trauma-related disorders and mental health disorders, recognizing that conditions such as this can often go hand in hand with substance use disorder and struggles with drug or alcohol addiction or prescription drug addiction.Another feature of Resurgence Behavioral Health that stands out is its ability to help patients coming from across California and beyond. No matter where they call home, they know they're in good hands at this top addiction treatment facility in Los Angeles.Even after treatment is over and patients have left the treatment center, they'll have the help of Resurgence in the form of aftercare programs that provide ongoing support and tools to avoid the threat of relapse.At Resurgence, the motto“a treatment team who truly cares” is more than a marketing statement - it's a promise to deliver the best, most effective help to the people who turn to this facility in their time of need. It's that mission that drives top reviews from past and current patients, such as the glowing review left on Google by Bethany.Learn more about the possibilities at Resurgence Behavioral Health for overcoming drug and alcohol addiction and getting back on track toward a better life by calling 855-458-0050 or visiting .

Josh Chandler

Resurgence California Alcohol & Drug Rehab

+1 855-458-0050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube