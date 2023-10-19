Oracle Kaia Ra Unveils Mystical Wisdom On The Stars + Destruct Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kaia Ra alongside hosts Juliana and Mark Spicoluk

Kaia Ra discusses the“Sophia Code” and the Divine Feminine movement in the Stars + Destruct Podcast.

CEDAR CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and divine channel of“The Sophia Code,” Kaia Ra was recently featured in the Stars + Destruct Podcast. Sharing an enlightening discourse with hosts Juliana and Mark Spicoluk, this episode journeys deep into Kaia Ra's spiritual insights and her enduring commitment to the Divine Feminine movement.The episode offers listeners an opportunity to traverse the intricate layers of "The Sophia Code,” and touches upon Kaia Ra's spiritual communion at Mount Shasta, painting a vivid image of her encounters with venerated spiritual beings such as Mary Magdalene, The White Buffalo Woman, and The Green Tara.From Kaia Ra's transformative experiences with yoga and kundalini awakening to larger cosmic epochs like the Kali Yuga, the dialogue is a repository of profound wisdom. The discussion also sheds light on issues of self-worth, the immense potential of chakras, and mankind's innate ability to conjure miracles. An added allure for listeners is a sneak peek into her upcoming book, "Mother Mary Speaks," promising further enrichment in Kaia Ra's transformative teachings."In the tapestry of life, every thread of pain and enlightenment weaves us closer to our Divine Feminine essence,” says Kaia Ra.“Embrace each stitch, for it crafts the sacred story of our soul's journey.”Having bravely overcome heart-wrenching ordeals like trafficking, ritual abuses, and psychic manipulations, Kaia Ra shines as a beacon for many on a quest for spiritual clarity. Her endeavor, The Sophia Code Foundation, stands as a testament to her dedication to healing and spiritual illumination.Collaborating in perfect synchronicity with Sophia Circle Leaders, Oracle Kaia Ra magnifies the reach of her divine ministry. Their shared vision ensures that the transformative power of The Sophia Code touches every soul. Together, they curate Sophia Circle Journeys, spiritual adventures designed to radiate enlightenment globally, fostering a connected, inspired community of seekers from all walks of life.###For more news and information on Kaia Ra Oracle, please visit her website atTo learn more about Stars + Destruct, you can visit their website atXXX

