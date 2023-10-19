Beloved Dublin Bar Manager Opens Sports Bar With A British Twist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) COLUMBUS, OH, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On August 22nd, Dave Andon, beloved former bar manager at J Liu of Dublin restaurant and business partner Angie Savage opened Andon's Pub, a sports bar with the atmosphere of a classic British public house in the Tuttle area of Dublin.



The establishment sits off of Frantz Rd. in the Karric Square Shopping Center of Tuttle. Open 7 days a week, Andon's Pub mainly covers evening hours, with earlier opens and later closes on the weekends.



The pub is a tribute to Andon's English heritage in atmosphere, with a menu and draft list sporting traditional American bar fare. With a variety of TVs throughout the pub, any visitor can expect that the big game is on, including Ohio State Buckeye and English Premier League matches.



Regardless of its American location, one of the core menu items is essentially British: the fish and chips.“We had the classic fish and chips,” says David Shetlar, a recent customer,“[g]reat fresh fish with crisp coating and fries had a flavorful coating.”



Andon's friendly personality and distinct accent made him a customer favorite behind the bar at J Liu of Dublin, and that attitude is the cornerstone of this new neighborhood eatery.



Andon partnered with Savage with the vision to build a pub from a bartender's eye. A classic cocktail menu boasts quality ingredients for old favorites, as well as exciting new combinations to try.



More Information on the pub can be found at andonspub

