GET READY TO JOURNEY THROUGH TIME AND SPACE WITH BOXLUNCH AND EVERYONE's FAVORITE GOD OF MISCHIEF - LOKI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BoxLunch launches a new collection inspired by Season 2 of Marvel Studio's Loki

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready once again to journey through time and space with everyone's favorite God of Mischief, Loki! BoxLunch is excited to announce a new lifestyle collection of apparel, accessories, and home goods featuring a blend of imagery from the classic comic character, Loki, as well as from season two of Marvel Studios' Loki, now streaming on Disney+.For those channeling one's inner God of Mischief on or off the baseball field, the BoxLunch Exclusive Loki Striped Baseball Jersey in Loki's signature green and gold colors is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Classic Loki fans can also go back in time with this t-shirt depicting Loki's classic 90's mischievous animated style.Get ready for a day at the Time Variance Authority with a range of Loki-inspired TVA apparel. Track down variants in style in a sleek TVA Logo Tee that includes a front pocket with a TVA logo and embroidered "TVA" lettering, or keep the timeline intact in a cozy TVA color block crewneck sweatshirt.Carry a small piece of Loki with you when wearing the BoxLunch Exclusive Loki Horns Mini Backpack featuring an all-over print of Loki icons and a figural helmet applique with 3D horns on the front. With side pockets, TVA and Loki silhouette charm zipper pulls, as well as adjustable straps, this bag is perfect for fans of all ages.BoxLunch is also celebrating additional fan-favorite characters from the series, including Sylvie and Miss Minutes! Add some mischievous style to any wardrobe with the Sylvie Graphic Tee, Miss Minutes Graphic Tee, and Miss Minutes Socks. Finish off the look with Loki-inspired accessories such as the Sylvie Dagger and Sylvie Crown Jewel Earring Sets (coming soon), and drop-style necklace featuring beaded details, including a charm of Sylvie's crown."We're honored to be a part of the excitement surrounding the second season of Marvel Studios' Loki," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch. "This new BoxLunch exclusive collection allows fans to embrace the mischief and express their love for Loki with our all-new lifestyle collection!”This collection is now available online at and in-stores nationwide now. .DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS:BOXLUNCH X LOKI###For Press Inquiries regarding BoxLunch:Paul Christensen ()About BoxLunchBoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. Every $10 spent across the retailers' themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 242 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide ten meals secured by local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, subject to change.

paul christensen

PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 949-379-0844

email us here