Blackline Announces Date For Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine's investor relations website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link ), and dial-in details will be provided. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.



A replay will be available for a limited time at .

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close and consolidation, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit blackline .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA



