THE HUGELY POPULAR DOWNTON ABBEY: THE EXHIBITION CONTINUES ITS US TOUR, MAKING ITS DEBUT IN CHICAGO THIS FALL

Exhibition featuring costume designs from Downton Abbey

Guests looking at Downton Abbey's elegant Dining Room

Guests looking at Exhibition

Coming to Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, IL for a limited run beginning November 10th

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Following successful engagements in Singapore, New York, West Palm Beach, Fl, Boston, and Atlanta, as well as at The Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, NBCUniversal and Imagine Exhibitions have announced that Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is set to take up residence at the Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, IL, just outside of Chicago. The immersive experience celebrating the global hit series will open on November 10th for a limited time. Tickets will go on sale October 26th and a ticket waitlist registration starts today providing advance access to tickets on the exhibition website at .Downton Abbey: The Exhibition offers a chance to step inside the world of the multi-award-winning global television phenomenon as well as the two previously released blockbuster feature films, produced by Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Chicago marks the sixth U.S. stop of the exhibition's hugely popular U.S. tour. The exhibition was hailed by The New York Times as“a cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself.”Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, said:“We are excited to bring this popular exhibition to the Chicagoland area, and just in time for the holidays when people are out and about and enjoying the season together. We will only be in Chicago for a limited time, so be sure to get your tickets now. Tickets to Downton Abbey: The Exhibition makes for a wonderful holiday gift as it's something that the whole family can enjoy. Make sure to keep an eye out for our afternoon tea events, etiquette classes and events for the holidays and on British society.”Gareth Neame, Executive Chairman of Carnival Films and executive producer of Downton Abbey, said,“We're thrilled to be bringing Downton Abbey: The Exhibition to America for the sixth time. For those only just embarking on the Downton journey or existing fans excited to experience its splendor, this is the ultimate opportunity to visit some of the most recognizable sets and get up close to real costumes and artifacts from the series and movies. You can also see the historical context and subject matter behind the show, and learn more about the society, culture and issues, which led to the stories we told.”Michael Silver, President of Global Business Development at Universal Destinations & Experiences said,“We are delighted that Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is launching in Chicago. This immersive exhibition will not only give fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the elaborate sets, detailed costumes and luxurious jewelry of Downton Abbey's high society inhabitants but also will introduce them to the downstairs world of the servants who kept the estate functioning so smoothly and efficiently.”The exhibition offers never-before-seen elements designed to further connect fans with their favorite characters, including original costumes, production used props, and exclusive footage from the series. It provides a fascinating look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular TV series is set and offers in-depth insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world. From World War I to the Roaring Twenties, visitors will have the chance to learn about British society, culture, and fashion.The exhibition will transport visitors on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey providing an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those downstairs who served them. From Mrs. Patmore's hectic kitchen and Carson's office, to the family's glamorous dining room, fans will get the chance to walk through some of the series' most recognizable and beloved sets. Visitors will also get an up-close look at over 60 of the show's official costumes, worn by their favorite actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.Photos Available HEREPhoto Credit: Imagine Exhibitions/NBCUniversalExhibition DetailsWhat:Downton Abbey: The ExhibitionWhen:November 10, 2023- March 31, 2024Where:Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL 60077Ticket Information●Tickets go on sale on October 26th at 10:00am CST.●Ticket prices range from $27.00-$64.00.●Ticket waitlist registration is available from October 19-25 and provides first access to tickets. Register for the waitlist at●Additional programming with afternoon tea, etiquette classes and events on British society will also complement the event while in its exclusive Chicago runDownton Abbey: The Exhibition is brought to you by NBCUniversal and Imagine Exhibitions.For more information on the exhibition, please visit .###Media ContactsBettie Bomb Public RelationsRebecca KussmannLaura CollinsImagine ExhibitionsJoy Deibert, Director of Content and CommunicationsAbout Downton AbbeyDownton Abbey aired for six seasons on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US and reached more than 26 million viewers in its final season, making it the highest-rated PBS drama series of all time. The series was written and created by Julian Fellowes and executive produced by Carnival Films' Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, and Liz Trubridge and Julian Fellowes. Downton Abbey is one of the largest UK drama exports of all time, seen in over 250 territories worldwide. With 15 wins and 69 nominations, it is the most nominated non-US show in the history of the Emmys. Also, the winner of three Golden Globes, a special BAFTA and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, the series has captured an extensive fan-base worldwide. The first feature film, Downton Abbey, earned more than $200 million at the worldwide box office in 2019, making it the highest grossing film of all time for distributor focus features. The movie sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, was released in 2022.

