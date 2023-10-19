The 12Th Annual Laughter & Lullabies Gala Returns To Benefit Youth In Foster Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laughter and Lullabies Gala 2023

The Annual Gala Presented by Humble Carlton Family Office

- Nicole Russell, Founder & Executive Director, Precious Dreams FoundationNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Precious Dreams Foundation , which serves youth in foster care and those experiencing homelessness, announces its eagerly anticipated fundraiser, Laughter & Lullabies Gala . The 12th Annual Laughter & Lullabies Gala is on Thursday, October 26th at Current at Pier 59 and includes performances by Alyce Chan, Roy Wood Jr., and surprise guests. Presented by the Humble Carlton Family Office, the Anthem-award winning event is set to be an unforgettable evening hosted by Shannon Lanier, a renowned news anchor for Cheddar News, all to raise funds and support Precious Dreams Foundation's initiatives and programming. The magical night will feature captivating performances, heartwarming testimonials, and side-splitting comedy.In previous years, the gala has garnered support from DJ Khaled, Miguel, Ne-Yo, Simone Biles, Kenan Thompson, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Gary Vaynerchuk and more. Since its inception in 2012, the Precious Dreams Foundation has dedicated itself to providing essential coping tools and support to young people living in temporary housing. This includes access to free yoga, meditation, and journaling workshops, mentorship programs with stipends, and accountability partners. The foundation's core motto is simple yet powerful: to help all children sleep well, dream big, and follow through."All youth deserve the opportunity to create a life that revolves around the dreams they held as a child. Events such as our Laughter & Lullabies Gala are so important because they provide the opportunity for us to raise crucial funds and bring awareness to the needs of our youth," says Nicole Russell, Founder & Executive Director, Precious Dreams Foundation.“By investing consistently and expansively in their growth, we empower our young people to not only overcome adversity but also to emerge as future leaders."The gala will commence with an exclusive VIP reception sponsored by DIAGEO and the McBride Sisters; co-founder Andréa McBride was formerly in foster care. There will be a meet and greet for sponsors and influential guests, creating a unique opportunity for networking and mingling. The gala will include an award ceremony to honor Dr. A.R. Bernard for his remarkable contributions and a special recognition for Antonio Rodriguez, formerly the Director of Special Events of NYCDHS. These individuals are at the heart of the Precious Dreams Foundation's work, and their dedication will be celebrated during this exceptional evening.To be a part of this extraordinary event and support the Precious Dreams Foundation, secure your ticket or consider joining as a sponsor. For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, please visitThe 12th Annual Laughter & Lullabies Gala promises a night of laughter, inspiration, and impact. Join us in making a difference in the lives of young people in need.About the Precious Dreams FoundationThe Precious Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to providing essential support and resources to youth in foster care and those experiencing homelessness. Through a range of programs and initiatives, including coping tools and mentorship programs, the foundation empowers young individuals to dream big and follow through on their aspirations. To learn more about the Precious Dreams Foundation, visit .

