HBCU CDAC CEO Stands In Support Of Morgan State University's Security Enhancement Plan

- Ron Butler | CEO | HBCU Community Development Action CoalitionCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of recent events at Morgan State University and their proactive decision to enhance campus security by extending the existing protective fencing, HBCU Community Development Action Coalition (HBCU CDAC) stands firmly in support of this crucial initiative.HBCU CDAC CEO Ron Butler stated, "The safety and security of our campuses should always be a top priority. Incidents like the one at Morgan State University remind us of the urgent need to address the issue of violence in our communities. We must come together as a society to condemn such acts and work towards creating a safer environment for all."The proposed protective fencing is an extension to the already existing fence, which currently encloses approximately 60% of the campus. The additional 8,000 feet of fencing will increase this coverage to 90%, aimed at "eliminating unfettered access."HBCU CDAC acknowledges the need for comprehensive security measures, including increased police presence, enhanced surveillance systems, and improved emergency response protocols, as Morgan State University undertakes this important security enhancement plan. This endeavor aligns with HBCU CDAC's commitment to fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment on historically Black college and university campuses.“These institutions have been pillars of strength, resilience, and academic excellence for generations. It is imperative that we recognize and protect the invaluable contributions they make to our society. We commend Morgan State University's efforts to take proactive steps in addressing the safety of its students.” the CEO continues.HBCU CDAC calls upon law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community leaders to collaborate closely to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of students. By implementing anti-violence programs and initiatives that promote conflict resolution, empathy, and understanding, we can create a culture of respect and nonviolence.HBCU CDAC remains hopeful that through collective efforts, a future will be created where HBCU campuses and all educational institutions become sanctuaries of learning, growth, and opportunity, free from violence, and where every student can thrive and fulfill their potential.###For media inquiries, please contact:Temple JacksonHBCU CDAC | hbcucoalitionDirector of External Communications

