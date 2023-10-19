Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Preferred Share

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.96 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.22.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows: