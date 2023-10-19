Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Preferred Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.96 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.22.
The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
| Banks
| Investment Management
| Life Insurance
| Utilities & Other
| Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
| AGF Management Ltd
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.
| Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
| BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp
TMX Group Inc.
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Preferred Share (PDV.A)
| $0.06667
|
|
| Record Date:
| October 31, 2023
|
|
| Payable Date:
| November 10, 2023
|
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
|
MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107273727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.