Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares


10/19/2023 4:17:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.A). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.A) $0.02500
Record Date: October 31, 2023
Payable Date: November 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443



MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107273724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search