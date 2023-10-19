Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.A). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Class I Preferred Share (YCM.A)
| $0.02500
|
|
| Record Date:
| October 31, 2023
|
|
| Payable Date:
| November 10, 2023
|
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
|
