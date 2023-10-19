M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
|
|
|
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Class I Preferred Share (XMF.B)
|
| $0.03125
| Record Date:
|
| October 31, 2023
| Payable Date:
|
| November 10, 2023
|
|
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443
MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107273722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.