M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares


10/19/2023 4:17:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.B) $0.03125
Record Date: October 31, 2023
Payable Date: November 10, 2023

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443


MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107273722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search