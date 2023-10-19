Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share


10/19/2023 4:17:14 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") (TSX: FTN) (TSX:FTN.A) declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.06 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $35.86.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.A) $0.06250
Record Date: October 31, 2023
Payable Date: November 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443

MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107273713

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search