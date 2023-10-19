Bank OZK Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Earnings


10/19/2023 4:17:12 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the“Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 was a record $169.7 million, a 32.3% increase from $128.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2023 were a record $1.49, a 38.0% increase from $1.08 for the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $503.5 million, a 29.5% increase from $388.7 million for the first nine months of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2023 were $4.37, a 36.6% increase from $3.20 for the first nine months of 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $264.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 26.9% increase from $208.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, PPNR was $769.9 million, a 36.5% increase from $564.0 million for the first nine months of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $44.0 million for the third quarter and $121.6 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to $39.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $51.0 million for the first nine months of 2022. The Bank's total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $461.5 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $335.6 million at September 30, 2022.

The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 2.13%, 14.81% and 17.33%, respectively, compared to 1.97%, 11.85% and 14.02%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the first nine months of 2023 were 2.26%, 15.06% and 17.68%, respectively, compared to 1.99%, 11.97% and 14.14%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2022. The calculation of the Bank's returns on average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated,“We have been well positioned for rising interest rates and the turbulent environment of the last six quarters, and our preparation has been reflected in our record results. We believe we are well positioned for the coming quarters, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $25.33 billion at September 30, 2023, a 29.8% increase from $19.51 billion at September 30, 2022. Deposits were $25.55 billion at September 30, 2023, a 25.2% increase from $20.40 billion at September 30, 2022. Total assets were $32.77 billion at September 30, 2023, a 24.9% increase from $26.23 billion at September 30, 2022.

Common stockholders' equity was $4.56 billion at September 30, 2023, an 8.7% increase from $4.20 billion at September 30, 2022. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $3.90 billion at September 30, 2023, a 10.4% increase from $3.54 billion at September 30, 2022. The Bank did not repurchase any shares during the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the first nine months of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.

Book value per common share was $40.35 at September 30, 2023, a 13.1% increase from $35.67 at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $34.50 at September 30, 2023, a 14.9% increase from $30.02 at September 30, 2022.

The Bank's ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets was 13.93% at September 30, 2023, compared to 16.01% at September 30, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets was 12.16% at September 30, 2023, compared to 13.83% at September 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank's total common stockholders' equity, tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank's ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.25% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.14% as of September 30, 2022. The Bank's ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.40% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% as of September 30, 2022. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.15% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.09% for the third quarter and 0.03% for the first nine months of September 30, 2022.

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management's comments on its quarterly results, which are available at . This release should be read in conjunction with management's comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 20, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank's investor relations website at , or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at and are also available on the Bank's investor relations website at ozk . To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders' equity, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders' equity, total tangible common stockholders' equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain“forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank's plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in acquiring satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; or integrating any acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank's net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown or budgetary crisis; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank, its customers or others; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings“Forward-Looking Information” and“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $32.77 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit .

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,864,300 $ 1,033,454
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”) 3,153,817 3,491,613
Investment securities – trading - 8,817
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers' bank stocks 63,722 42,406
Non-purchased loans 25,051,214 20,400,154
Purchased loans 280,526 378,637
Allowance for loan losses (303,358 ) (208,858 )
Net Loans 25,028,382 20,569,933
Premises and equipment, net 665,806 678,405
Foreclosed assets 68,738 6,616
Accrued interest receivable 154,244 125,130
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 804,394 789,805
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 660,789 663,543
Other, net 303,136 246,846
Total assets $ 32,767,328 $ 27,656,568
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand non-interest bearing $ 4,283,925 $ 4,658,451
Savings and interest bearing transaction 9,029,610 9,905,717
Time 12,239,321 6,935,975
Total deposits 25,552,856 21,500,143
Other borrowings 1,430,192 606,666
Subordinated notes 347,556 346,947
Subordinated debentures 121,652 121,591
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 158,128 156,419
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 252,031 233,864
Total liabilities $ 27,862,415 $ 22,965,630
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 338,980 338,980
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 113,136,232 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,131 1,172
Additional paid-in capital 1,607,510 1,753,941
Retained earnings 3,154,869 2,773,135
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (198,986 ) (177,649 )
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 4,903,504 4,689,579
Noncontrolling interest 1,409 1,359
Total stockholders' equity 4,904,913 4,690,938
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,767,328 $ 27,656,568


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Non-purchased loans $ 523,026 $ 295,054 $ 1,410,446 $ 791,313
Purchased loans 6,005 7,148 17,845 24,300
Investment securities:
Taxable 9,887 10,269 29,761 31,246
Tax-exempt 9,534 7,126 28,288 14,132
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 17,061 3,690 36,338 6,155
Total interest income 565,513 323,287 1,522,678 867,146
Interest expense:
Deposits 178,823 21,997 408,577 41,343
Other borrowings 14,326 2,460 30,339 4,500
Subordinated notes 2,631 2,631 7,808 7,808
Subordinated debentures 2,472 1,582 7,017 3,741
Total interest expense 198,252 28,670 453,741 57,392
Net interest income 367,261 294,617 1,068,937 809,754
Provision for credit losses 44,036 39,771 121,638 50,986
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 323,225 254,846 947,299 758,768
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts:
NSF and overdraft fees 4,708 4,808 13,359 13,257
All other service charges 6,973 7,089 20,662 20,963
Trust income 2,213 2,007 6,358 6,012
BOLI income:
Increase in cash surrender value 5,252 4,940 15,295 14,579
Death benefits - 510 - 807
Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,995 3,418 12,165 10,039
Gains on sales of other assets 364 3,182 5,740 10,957
Net gains (loss) on investment securities (270 ) 321 2,066 762
Other 2,492 2,888 9,877 9,583
Total non-interest income 25,727 29,163 85,522 86,959
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 64,107 57,367 192,576 166,427
Net occupancy and equipment 17,797 18,244 55,357 52,474
Other operating expenses 47,074 40,080 136,616 113,807
Total non-interest expense 128,978 115,691 384,549 332,708
Income before taxes 219,974 168,318 648,272 513,019
Provision for income taxes 46,144 35,969 132,564 111,754
Net income 173,830 132,349 515,708 401,265
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (37 ) - (50 ) (3 )
Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 12,141 12,574
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746 $ 128,302 $ 503,517 $ 388,688
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.50 $ 1.08 $ 4.39 $ 3.21
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 1.08 $ 4.37 $ 3.20


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
Preferred
Stock 		Common
Stock 		Additional
 Paid-in
 Capital 		Retained
Earnings 		Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income 		Non-
Controlling
Interest 		Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, 2023:
Balances - June 30, 2023 $ 338,980 $ 1,131 $ 1,602,964 $ 3,026,247 $ (159,431 ) $ 1,372 $ 4,811,263
Net income - - - 173,830 - - 173,830
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (37 ) - 37 -
Total other comprehensive loss - - - - (39,555 ) - (39,555 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share - - - (4,047 ) - - (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.36 per share - - - (41,124 ) - - (41,124 )
Issuance of 2,446 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans - - 77 - - - 77
Stock-based compensation expense - - 4,469 - - - 4,469
Forfeitures of 11,663 shares of unvested restricted common stock - - - - - - -
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 338,980 $ 1,131 $ 1,607,510 $ 3,154,869 $ (198,986 ) $ 1,409 $ 4,904,913
Nine months ended September 30, 2023:
Balances - December 31, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,172 $ 1,753,941 $ 2,773,135 $ (177,649 ) $ 1,359 $ 4,690,938
Net income - - - 515,708 - - 515,708
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (50 ) - 50 -
Total other comprehensive loss - - - - (21,337 ) - (21,337 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.86718 per share - - - (12,141 ) - - (12,141 )
Common stock dividends, $1.05 per share - - - (121,783 ) - - (121,783 )
Issuance of 505,633 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans - 5 618 - - - 623
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes - (44 ) (151,421 ) - - - (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans - (2 ) (8,672 ) - (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - 13,044 - - - 13,044
Forfeitures of 26,728 shares of unvested restricted common stock - - - - - - -
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 338,980 $ 1,131 $ 1,607,510 $ 3,154,869 $ (198,986 ) $ 1,409 $ 4,904,913


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
Preferred
Stock 		Common
Stock 		Additional
 Paid-in
 Capital 		Retained
Earnings 		Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income 		Non-
Controlling
Interest 		Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, 2022:
Balances - June 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,190 $ 1,817,650 $ 2,563,130 $ (114,168 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,609,902
Net income - - - 132,349 - - 132,349
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - -
Total other comprehensive loss - - - - (113,505 ) - (113,505 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share - - - (4,047 ) - (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.32 per share - - - (38,055 ) - - (38,055 )
Issuance of 5,414 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans - - 172 - - - 172
Repurchase and cancellation of 1,225,688 shares of common stock under share repurchase program - (12 ) (47,735 ) - - - (47,747 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - 3,475 - - - 3,475
Forfeitures of 14,142 shares of unvested restricted common stock - - - - - - -
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,178 $ 1,773,562 $ 2,653,377 $ (227,673 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,542,544
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Balances - December 31, 2021 $ 338,980 $ 1,254 $ 2,093,702 $ 2,378,466 $ 23,841 $ 3,117 $ 4,839,360
Net income - - - 401,265 - - 401,265
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (3 ) - 3 -
Total other comprehensive loss - - - - (251,514 ) - (251,514 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.89812 per share - - - (12,574 ) - (12,574 )
Common stock dividends, $0.93 per share - - - (113,777 ) - - (113,777 )
Issuance of 295,343 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans - 3 2,249 - - - 2,252
Repurchase and cancellation of 7,798,520 shares of common stock under share repurchase program - (77 ) (326,667 ) - - - (326,744 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans. - (1 ) (5,398 ) - - - (5,399 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - 9,675 - - - 9,675
Forfeitures of 65,992 shares of unvested restricted common stock - (1 ) 1 - - - -
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,178 $ 1,773,562 $ 2,653,377 $ (227,673 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,542,544


Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 64,107 $ 57,367 $ 192,576 $ 166,427
Net occupancy and equipment 17,797 18,244 55,357 52,474
Other operating expenses:
Software and data processing 9,584 8,700 28,634 25,861
Deposit insurance and assessments 5,500 2,650 14,548 6,900
Professional and outside services 4,640 5,403 15,190 15,929
Advertising and public relations 3,779 3,448 10,998 5,810
Telecommunication services 1,943 1,921 6,614 5,852
ATM expense 1,927 1,500 5,725 4,497
Travel and meals 1,926 1,962 5,644 5,906
Postage and supplies 1,716 2,035 5,859 5,240
Loan collection and repossession expense 1,210 402 2,113 1,081
Amortization of intangibles 376 1,298 2,754 4,331
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets 141 87 1,106 345
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments 8,171 5,155 20,151 14,885
Other 6,161 5,519 17,280 17,170
Total non-interest expense $ 128,978 $ 115,691 $ 384,549 $ 332,708


Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:
Residential 1-4 family $ 960,262 3.8 % $ 981,567 4.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential 5,251,392 20.7 4,665,268 22.5
Construction/land development 10,743,850 42.4 8,215,056 39.5
Agricultural 254,147 1.0 239,689 1.2
Multifamily residential 2,045,927 8.1 1,503,398 7.2
Total real estate 19,255,578 76.0 15,604,978 75.1
Commercial and industrial 1,257,018 5.0 902,321 4.3
Consumer 2,936,455 11.6 2,445,851 11.8
Other 1,882,689 7.4 1,825,641 8.8
Total loans 25,331,740 100.0 % 20,778,791 100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses (303,358 ) (208,858 )
Net loans $ 25,028,382 $ 20,569,933


Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
Allowance for
Loan Losses 		Reserve for
Losses on
Unfunded Loan
Commitments 		Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2023:
Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188 $ 163,632 $ 426,820
Net charge-offs (9,370 ) - (9,370 )
Provision for credit losses 49,540 (5,504 ) 44,036
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 303,358 $ 158,128 $ 461,486
Nine months ended September 30, 2023:
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858 $ 156,419 $ 365,277
Net charge-offs (25,429 ) - (25,429 )
Provision for credit losses 119,929 1,709 121,638
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 303,358 $ 158,128 $ 461,486
Three months ended September 30, 2022:
Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 190,795 $ 109,143 $ 299,938
Net charge-offs (4,074 ) - (4,074 )
Provision for credit losses 13,377 26,394 39,771
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 200,098 $ 135,537 $ 335,635
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 217,380 $ 71,609 $ 288,989
Net charge-offs (4,340 ) - (4,340 )
Provision for credit losses (12,942 ) 63,928 50,986
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 200,098 $ 135,537 $ 335,635


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 4,283,925 16.8 % $ 4,658,451 21.7 %
Interest bearing:
Transaction (NOW) 4,319,285 16.9 4,097,532 19.1
Savings and money market 4,710,325 18.4 5,808,185 27.0
Time deposits 12,239,321 47.9 6,935,975 32.2
Total deposits $ 25,552,856 100.0 % $ 21,500,143 100.0 %


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 4,283,925 16.8 % $ 4,658,451 21.7 %
Interest bearing:
Consumer and commercial:
Consumer – Non-Time 2,928,352 11.5 3,916,078 18.2
Consumer – Time 8,756,078 34.3 4,936,061 23.0
Commercial – Non-Time 2,320,691 9.1 2,741,007 12.7
Commercial – Time 683,849 2.7 516,477 2.4
Public funds 2,992,447 11.7 2,103,392 9.8
Brokered 2,774,888 10.9 2,050,294 9.5
Reciprocal 812,626 3.0 578,383 2.7
Total deposits $ 25,552,856 100.0 % $ 21,500,143 100.0 %


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 2022 %
Change 		2023 2022 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:
Net interest income $ 367,261 $ 294,617 24.7 % $ 1,068,937 $ 809,754 32.0 %
Provision for credit losses 44,036 39,771 10.7 121,638 50,986 138.6
Non-interest income 25,727 29,163 (11.8 ) 85,522 86,959 (1.7 )
Non-interest expense 128,978 115,691 11.5 384,549 332,708 15.6
Net income 173,830 132,349 31.3 515,708 401,265 28.5
Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 - 12,141 12,574 (3.4 )
Net income available to common stockholders 169,746 128,302 32.3 503,517 388,688 29.5
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) 264,010 208,089 26.9 769,910 564,005 36.5
Common share and per common share data:
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 1.08 38.0 % $ 4.37 $ 3.20 36.6 %
Basic earnings per common share 1.50 1.08 38.9 4.39 3.21 36.8
Common stock dividends per share 0.36 0.32 12.5 1.05 0.93 12.9
Book value per share 40.35 35.67 13.1 40.35 35.67 13.1
Tangible book value per common share(1) 34.50 30.02 14.9 34.50 30.02 14.9
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 113,770 118,856 (4.3 ) 115,226 121,539 (5.2 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,136 117,762 (3.9 ) 113,136 117,762 (3.9 )
Balance sheet data at period end:
Total assets $ 32,767,328 $ 26,232,119 24.9 % $ 32,767,328 $ 26,232,119 24.9 %
Total loans 25,331,740 19,513,712 29.8 25,331,740 19,513,712 29.8
Non-purchased loans 25,051,214 19,103,546 31.1 25,051,214 19,103,546 31.1
Purchased loans 280,526 410,166 (31.6 ) 280,526 410,166 (31.6 )
Allowance for loan losses 303,358 200,098 51.6 303,358 200,098 51.6
Foreclosed assets 68,738 6,559 948.0 68,738 6,559 948.0
Investment securities – AFS 3,153,817 3,528,077 (10.6 ) 3,153,817 3,528,077 (10.6 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 660,789 664,732 (0.6 ) 660,789 664,732 (0.6 )
Deposits 25,552,856 20,401,876 25.2 25,552,856 20,401,876 25.2
Other borrowings 1,430,192 456,466 213.3 1,430,192 456,466 213.3
Subordinated notes 347,556 346,741 0.2 347,556 346,741 0.2
Subordinated debentures 121,652 121,450 0.2 121,652 121,450 0.2
Unfunded balance of closed loans 20,625,371 20,091,101 2.7 20,625,371 20,091,101 2.7
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 158,128 135,537 16.7 158,128 135,537 16.7
Preferred stock 338,980 338,980 - 338,980 338,980 -
Total common stockholders' equity 4,564,524 4,200,444 8.7 4,564,524 4,200,444 8.7
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity (198,986 ) (227,673 ) (198,986 ) (227,673 )
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 99.13 % 95.65 % 99.13 % 95.65 %
Selected ratios:
Return on average assets(2) 2.13 % 1.97 % 2.26 % 1.99 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity(1) (2) 14.81 11.85 15.06 11.97
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) (2) 17.33 14.02 17.68 14.14
Average common equity to total average assets 14.38 16.61 15.02 16.60
Net interest margin – FTE(2) 5.05 5.03 5.29 4.60
Efficiency ratio 32.60 35.50 33.09 36.92
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.17 0.09 0.12 0.07
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.15 0.09 0.15 0.03
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.25 0.14 0.25 0.14
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.40 0.13 0.40 0.13
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5) 1.20 1.03 1.20 1.03
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 1.00 0.85 1.00 0.85
Other information:
Non-accrual loans(4) $ 62,648 $ 24,633 $ 62,648 $ 24,633
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) - - - -

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:
Net interest income $ 367,261 $ 356,824 2.9 %
Provision for credit losses 44,036 41,774 5.4
Non-interest income 25,727 31,987 (19.6 )
Non-interest expense 128,978 129,355 (0.3 )
Net income 173,830 171,965 1.1
Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 -
Net income available to common stockholders 169,746 167,917 1.1
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) 264,010 259,456 1.8
Common share and per common share data:
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 1.47 1.4 %
Basic earnings per common share 1.50 1.47 2.0
Common stock dividends per share 0.36 0.35 2.9
Book value per share 40.35 39.51 2.1
Tangible book value per common share(1) 34.50 33.67 2.5
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 113,770 114,284 (0.4 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,136 113,145 -
Balance sheet data at period end:
Total assets $ 32,767,328 $ 30,761,870 6.5 %
Total loans 25,331,740 23,607,446 7.3
Non-purchased loans 25,051,214 23,291,785 7.6
Purchased loans 280,526 315,661 (11.1 )
Allowance for loan losses 303,358 263,188 15.3
Foreclosed assets 68,738 62,048 10.8
Investment securities – AFS 3,153,817 3,262,366 (3.3 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 660,789 661,166 (0.1 )
Deposits 25,552,856 23,983,397 6.5
Other borrowings 1,430,192 1,104,478 29.5
Subordinated notes 347,556 347,350 0.1
Subordinated debentures 121,652 121,652 -
Unfunded balance of closed loans 20,625,371 21,119,761 (2.3 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 158,128 163,632 (3.4 )
Preferred stock 338,980 338,980 -
Total common stockholders' equity 4,564,524 4,470,911 2.1
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity (198,986 ) (159,431 )
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 99.13 % 98.43 %
Selected ratios:
Return on average assets(2) 2.13 % 2.27 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity(1) (2) 14.81 15.14
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) (2) 17.33 17.78
Average common equity to total average assets 14.38 15.00
Net interest margin – FTE(2) 5.05 5.32
Efficiency ratio 32.60 33.05
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.17 0.03
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.15 0.15
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.25 0.15
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.40 0.32
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5) 1.20 1.11
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 1.00 0.95
Other information:
Non-accrual loans(4) $ 62,648 $ 35,320
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) - -

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22
(Dollars in thousands)
Earnings summary:
Net interest income $ 367,261 $ 356,824 $ 344,852 $ 332,488 $ 294,617
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 2,632 2,602 2,603 2,383 2,151
Net interest income (FTE) 369,893 359,426 347,455 334,871 296,768
Provision for credit losses (44,036 ) (41,774 ) (35,829 ) (32,508 ) (39,771 )
Non-interest income 25,727 31,987 27,809 27,544 29,163
Non-interest expense (128,978 ) (129,355 ) (126,217 ) (119,013 ) (115,691 )
Pre-tax income (FTE) 222,606 220,284 213,218 210,894 170,469
FTE adjustment (2,632 ) (2,602 ) (2,603 ) (2,383 ) (2,151 )
Provision for income taxes (46,144 ) (45,717 ) (40,703 ) (45,686 ) (35,969 )
Noncontrolling interest (37 ) (1 ) (12 ) 54 -
Preferred stock dividend (4,047 ) (4,047 ) (4,047 ) (4,047 ) (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746 $ 167,917 $ 165,853 $ 158,832 $ 128,302
Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.49 $ 1.47 $ 1.41 $ 1.34 $ 1.08
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) $ 264,010 $ 259,456 $ 246,444 $ 241,019 $ 208,089
Selected balance sheet data at period end:
Total assets $ 32,767,328 $ 30,761,870 $ 28,971,170 $ 27,656,568 $ 26,232,119
Non-purchased loans 25,051,214 23,291,785 21,700,941 20,400,154 19,103,546
Purchased loans 280,526 315,661 361,065 378,637 410,166
Investment securities – AFS 3,153,817 3,262,366 3,422,031 3,491,613 3,528,077
Deposits 25,552,856 23,983,397 22,282,983 21,500,143 20,401,876
Unfunded balance of closed loans 20,625,371 21,119,761 20,965,040 21,062,733 20,091,101
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance at beginning of period $ 426,820 $ 393,767 $ 365,277 $ 335,635 $ 299,938
Net charge-offs (9,370 ) (8,721 ) (7,339 ) (2,866 ) (4,074 )
Provision for credit losses 44,036 41,774 35,829 32,508 39,771
Balance at end of period $ 461,486 $ 426,820 $ 393,767 $ 365,277 $ 335,635
Allowance for loan losses $ 303,358 $ 263,188 $ 222,025 $ 208,858 $ 200,098
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 158,128 163,632 171,742 156,419 135,537
Total allowance for credit losses $ 461,486 $ 426,820 $ 393,767 $ 365,277 $ 335,635
Selected ratios:
Net interest margin – FTE(2) 5.05 % 5.32 % 5.54 % 5.46 % 5.03 %
Efficiency ratio 32.60 33.05 33.63 32.84 35.50
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.17 0.03 0.15 0.09 0.09
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.06 0.09
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.25 0.15 0.15 0.22 0.14
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.40 0.32 0.34 0.19 0.13
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5) 1.20 1.11 1.01 1.01 1.03
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 1.00 0.95 0.92 0.87 0.85
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4) 0.21 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.11

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 1,312,533 $ 17,061 5.16 % $ 699,489 $ 3,690 2.09 % $ 1,005,263 $ 36,338 4.83 % $ 1,023,707 $ 6,155 0.80 %
Investment securities:
Taxable 2,243,378 9,887 1.75 2,809,479 10,269 1.45 2,351,707 29,761 1.69 3,080,645 31,246 1.36
Tax-exempt – FTE 1,031,685 12,068 4.64 907,955 9,020 3.94 1,033,430 35,807 4.63 706,628 17,889 3.38
Non-purchased loans – FTE 24,162,671 523,124 8.59 18,544,681 295,311 6.32 22,472,789 1,410,764 8.39 18,413,106 792,025 5.75
Purchased loans 298,817 6,005 7.97 429,312 7,148 6.61 338,537 17,845 7.05 464,205 24,300 7.00
Total earning assets – FTE 29,049,084 568,145 7.76 23,390,916 325,438 5.52 27,201,726 1,530,515 7.52 23,688,291 871,615 4.92
Non-interest earning assets 2,557,808 2,474,862 2,554,214 2,460,424
Total assets $ 31,606,892 $ 25,865,778 $ 29,755,940 $ 26,148,715
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 8,806,690 $ 56,169 2.53 % $ 9,614,806 $ 13,639 0.56 % $ 9,201,712 $ 147,334 2.14 % $ 9,611,716 $ 21,801 0.30 %
Time deposits 11,606,189 122,654 4.19 5,232,727 8,358 0.63 9,621,410 261,243 3.63 5,464,267 19,542 0.48
Total interest bearing deposits 20,412,879 178,823 3.48 14,847,533 21,997 0.59 18,823,122 408,577 2.90 15,075,983 41,343 0.37
Other borrowings 1,048,566 14,326 5.42 517,161 2,460 1.89 783,566 30,339 5.20 647,083 4,500 0.93
Subordinated notes 347,456 2,631 3.00 346,642 2,631 3.01 347,254 7,808 3.01 346,433 7,808 3.01
Subordinated debentures 121,652 2,472 8.06 121,382 1,582 5.17 121,647 7,017 7.71 121,239 3,741 4.13
Total interest bearing liabilities 21,930,553 198,252 3.59 15,832,718 28,670 0.72 20,075,589 453,741 3.02 16,190,738 57,392 0.47
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,294,191 4,998,392 4,370,763 4,915,023
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 495,147 395,671 499,163 359,327
Total liabilities 26,719,891 21,226,781 24,945,515 21,465,088
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 4,885,620 4,635,887 4,809,053 4,680,513
Noncontrolling interest 1,381 3,110 1,372 3,114
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,606,892 $ 25,865,778 $ 29,755,940 $ 26,148,715
Net interest income – FTE $ 369,893 $ 296,768 $ 1,076,774 $ 814,223
Net interest margin – FTE 5.05 % 5.03 % 5.29 % 4.60 %
Core spread(1) 5.11 % 5.73 % 5.49 % 5.38 %

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank's non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Calculation of Average Common Stockholders' Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders' Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746 $ 128,302 $ 167,917 $ 503,517 $ 388,688
Average stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,885,620 $ 4,635,887 $ 4,788,584 $ 4,809,053 $ 4,680,513
Less average preferred stock (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders' equity 4,546,640 4,296,907 4,449,604 4,470,073 4,341,533
Less average intangible assets:
Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization - (4,747 ) (999 ) (1,098 ) (6,124 )
Total average intangibles (660,789 ) (665,536 ) (661,788 ) (661,887 ) (666,913 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,885,851 $ 3,631,371 $ 3,787,816 $ 3,808,186 $ 3,674,620
Return on average common stockholders' equity(1) 14.81 % 11.85 % 15.14 % 15.06 % 11.97 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) 17.33 % 14.02 % 17.78 % 17.68 % 14.14 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Common Stockholders' Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
September 30, December 31,
2023 2022 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,903,504 $ 4,539,424 $ 4,689,579
Less preferred stock (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 )
Total common stockholders' equity $ 4,564,524 $ 4,200,444 $ 4,350,599
Less intangible assets:
Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization - (3,943 ) (2,754 )
Total intangibles (660,789 ) (664,732 ) (663,543 )
Total tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,903,735 $ 3,535,712 $ 3,687,056
Shares of common stock outstanding 113,136 117,762 117,177
Book value per common share $ 40.35 $ 35.67 $ 37.13
Tangible book value per common share $ 34.50 $ 30.02 $ 31.47


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders' Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
September 30,
2023 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,903,504 $ 4,539,424
Less preferred stock (338,980 ) (338,980 )
Total common stockholders' equity $ 4,564,524 $ 4,200,444
Less intangible assets:
Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization - (3,943 )
Total intangibles (660,789 ) (664,732 )
Total tangible common stockholders' equity 3,903,735 3,535,712
Total assets $ 32,767,328 $ 26,232,119
Less intangible assets:
Goodwill $ (660,789 ) $ (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization - (3,943 )
Total intangibles (660,789 ) (664,732 )
Total tangible assets $ 32,106,539 $ 25,567,387
Ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets 13.93 % 16.01 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets 12.16 % 13.83 %


Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Sept 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Sept 30, September 30,
2023 2023 2023 2022
2022 2023 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746 $ 167,917 $ 165,853 $ 158,832 $ 128,302 $ 503,517 $ 388,688
Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 4,047 4,047 4,047 12,141 12,574
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 37 1 12 (54 ) - 50 3
Provision for income taxes 46,144 45,717 40,703 45,686 35,969 132,564 111,754
Provision for credit losses 44,036 41,774 35,829 32,508 39,771 121,638 50,986
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 264,010 $ 259,456 $ 246,444 $ 241,019 $ 208,089 $ 769,910 $ 564,005


Investor Contact: Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact: Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922



MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107273706

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search