Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2023 earnings release and teleconference call.



Earnings Release: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

To join by phone, participants can register for the call here . It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in information.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today's consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at .

