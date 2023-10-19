Sight Sciences To Host SAHARA 6 Month RCT Results Reception At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences,” or the“Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, today announced they will be hosting a TearCare SAHARA Six Month RCT Results reception in San Francisco, CA on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm PT.



A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on Sight Sciences' investor relations website at . Please note that Q&A will be conducted live, in-person only following the formal presentation.

In-person attendance at the event will be limited and require advanced registration. Please email by October 30, 2023 to request an invitation.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (“MIGS”) technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (“POAG”), the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company's TearCare System technology is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (“MGD”) when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands, enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company's SIONTM Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

