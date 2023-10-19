Altair Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 results and fourth quarter and full year 2023 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at .
| Altair's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Thursday, November 2, 2023
5 p.m. ET
(live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit .
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
